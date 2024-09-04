Merel Family Law is Coming to Detroit

One of Chicago’s well-recognized family law firms has announced an expansion into Michigan.

Several of our attorneys have roots in Michigan, so we’ve always had a spot in our hearts for the area. We’re looking forward to fighting for the families of Detroit and its suburbs.” — Jonathan Merel

TROY, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Merel Family Law, a highly-revered Chicago family law firm, announced today they have expanded into the Detroit market with the opening of their new office in Troy, MI. This marks a major milestone for the firm as it hopes to bring its trademark brand of big-city effectiveness and efficiency to the northern suburbs of Detroit.

“This is such an exciting time for us here,” says Jonathan Merel, founder and managing principal of Merel Family Law. “Several of our attorneys have roots in Michigan, so we’ve always had a spot in our hearts for the area. We’re looking forward to fighting for the families of Detroit and its suburbs.”

This news comes in the wake of a whirlwind of updates and changes for the firm. In December, it rebranded from The Law Offices of Jonathan Merel, P.C., to Merel Family Law. This September, another milestone will be reached as the firm moves from its location of 15 years off Michigan Avenue to a trend-setting, modern law office in West Loop.

To contact Merel Family Law about family law issue in the Detroit area, call (248) 716-7000 or visit merelfamilylaw.com/detroit.

Merel Family Law provides legal services to clients in all aspects of divorce and family law. What they do is only half of what sets them apart from other divorce firms in the Chicagoland area, though. How they do what they do is just as important.

Attorney Jonathan Merel left another family law firm in 2009 and never looked back. From the beginning, he wanted to do things differently than what he had been taught was “the way” to handle family law and divorce cases. Ever since founding Merel Family Law, he has been disrupting large firm stereotypes by effectively balancing professionalism, authenticity, and deliberate approaches to all aspects of his practice.

When someone comes to Merel Family Law, they know that the individual is at a crossroads in their life. They want guidance to find the path that is best for them. They are shown the way with confidence and compassion. The firm takes great pride in affording people the attention that they deserve and obtaining the results that they expect from a giant law firm while also maintaining a personal touch that helps put their worries at ease.

