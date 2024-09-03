Miranda VonFricken Partners with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author "Unlocking Success" with Jack Canfield

Miranda VonFricken

ALBANY, NEW YORK , USA , September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is excited to unveil its collaboration with Miranda VonFricken, who is set to contribute her unique insights and motivational journey as a co-author in the eagerly awaited book, "Unlocking Success." Miranda joins an exceptional lineup of authors, including the esteemed Jack Canfield, in this groundbreaking endeavor.



Slated for release at the end of 2024, "Unlocking Success" is poised to become an essential read, presenting powerful stories and actionable strategies to help readers achieve their personal and professional goals.



Meet Miranda VonFricken:

She loves Jesus, wears pink tutus, and missed her original calling to be an SNL/sitcom comedian, but says this life she’s created is no consolation prize… It was divinely guided!

• A former HR & Higher Ed. Executive

• LinkedIn Strategist & Personal Branding Evangelist

• Passionate about all things energy and abundance, and

• Credentialed & Confident enough to charge her worth…

Miranda VonFricken; Founder of Own Your Awesome!™ A podcast, best-selling book, and global movement attracting and expanding women at work, at home, and online!

With over 15 years of leading teams to success in higher education, sales, and human resources, she stopped ignoring the call from her highest self and went “all in” on entrepreneurship. Since then, she has traveled the world connecting, coaching, and consulting students, entrepreneurs, executives, and organizations who are ready to “Own their Awesome!” in life, career, and business. With a passion for individual growth and performance elevation, Miranda has been coaching individuals and groups for over 20 years. She creates and conducts workshops on self-leadership, employee engagement, motivation, personal branding, social selling, and LinkedIn!



Miranda is a certified life & business coach, earned a Master’s in Motivation from Empire State College, and has studied the Science of Happiness at Yale University. She’s a 2x International Women’s Day Featured Speaker and was named 2021 Woman of Empowerment.



Called to elevate every woman who has a story, a brand, or a dream and help them shine SO bright it'll be IMPOSSIBLE to ignore and achieve! If she’s not on stage speaking at a women’s conference or corporate event, you’ll find her on Zoom changing the lives of her mastermind groups and community members.



She’s a wife, a (sports) mom of two, and a positive force in her online and international community.



To learn more about Miranda and her services visit https://MirandaVonFricken.com and be sure to connect with her on LinkedIn!

SuccessBooks® is proud to include Miranda VonFricken in the "Unlocking Success" project. Keep an eye out for the release of this impactful book, where Miranda, alongside Jack Canfield and other esteemed co-authors, will share invaluable wisdom to empower readers on their paths to success.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.