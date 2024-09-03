New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. Launches Cocaine Rehabilitation Program

Laguna Niguel, California – New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc., a highly rated rehab and addiction treatment center, is happy to announce the launch of its cocaine rehabilitation program and facility in Orange County, California.

The specialized treatment program and facility bring hope to individuals seeking to detox from cocaine. The dedicated treatment plan equips patients with the proper guidance and tools to achieve long-term sobriety.

“The repeated use of this powerful stimulant drug will cause long-term changes in the brain’s reward system as well as other structural modifications to the body,” said a spokesperson for New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. “The reward systems in the mind become accustomed to the additional amounts of dopamine released, which naturally causes the sensitivity to it to become less and less noticeable over time. This process results in people consistently wanting to take more extensive and more frequent doses of cocaine to be able to achieve the same high that they crave.”

Warning signs that a close friend or family member is using cocaine include:

Dilated Pupils

Insomnia

Increased sensitivity to bright light and loud noises

Paranoia

Blood pressure and body temperature increase

White powder sometimes visible around the nose

Mood swings

Moderate to severe depressive behaviors

Frequently showing little to no appetite

Random nosebleeds

Nausea

Restlessness

Frequent tremors or muscle twitches

Increased heart rate

If individuals suspect that a relative or friend is abusing substances, New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. can help should the person wish to start the recovery journey. New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. utilizes a combination of evidence-based therapies with holistic therapy at its comforting detox facility.

The launch of the new cocaine rehabilitation program means individuals will be able to access the exact support they require to detox from cocaine and live a sober life. Different levels of care are available depending on the individual’s needs. Each patient requires a personalized approach and the professional team at the New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. can provide this. The team at the rehab center have expert, specialist knowledge about cocaine abuse recovery which leads to better outcomes for patients.

New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. encourages individuals looking to recover from cocaine and build a happier and healthier future to get in contact with the professional team by filling out the form on the website or by phone to speak confidentially with an expert Counselor.

About New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc.

New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. is a premium alcohol and drug rehab center with locations in Laguna Niguel and San Juan Capistrano that is committed to helping individuals break the cycle of addiction. Believing that sustainable life-long recovery and rehabilitation are achieved through the transformation of self, New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. provides patients with the knowledge, life skills, and resources through individualized treatment programs, therapy, and rehab so they can achieve a life worth living without drugs.

Our philosophy is to equip our clients with the knowledge, life skills, spiritual tool kit and emotional support to produce a meaningful character transformation necessary for sustained long-term recovery. Together we work diligently with our clients to uncover, discover, and discard; to unearth the authentic self in each client, healing the underlying causes of addiction.

