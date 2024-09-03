Highly Visible Packaging Market Size Expected to Reach USD 88.64 Bn by 2032

The global highly visible packaging market size is calculated at USD 45.43 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach around USD 88.64 billion by 2032, representing a solid CAGR of 7.71% from 2023 to 2032.

Ottawa, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global highly visible packaging market size was valued at USD 42.75 billion in 2022 and is predicted to hit around USD 88.64 billion by 2032, according to a study published by Towards Packaging a sister firm of Precedence Statistics.



Key Takeaways: Leading Factors of the Highly Visible Packaging Market

Shift towards convenient packaging due to consumer preferences is the major factor that drives the market.

Environmental packaging perceives growth in North America due to sustainable issues.

Aside from pharmaceutical and packaging sector, food industry is anticipating growth in upcoming years.

Understanding consumer behaviour is the unceasing challenge for the market.

Market Overview

Visibility and Aesthetics Attract Key Market Players

The highly visible packaging market revolves around visible packaging of the products which provides crystal and clear view of the product. Along with this, showcasing brand logo and designing appealing packaging adhering to consumer preferences and desires are also the leading objective of the market. The demand for product visibility, security and size versality has increased the demand of the market.

In November 2023, Coveris had launched a packaging solution, Formpeel P, which was recyclable and flexible, at COMPAMED show in Düsseldorf, and was available in different texture depending on its use like peelable polyethylene of polyethylene base. The company also stated that it able to prove its resistance against puncture and was to extend shelf life.



The opening manoeuvre attributes to the convenient function of the visible packaging. The shelf appealing trend along with increasing environmental awareness has been a major factor for the growth of the market as key players collab to develop new packaging materials which will be eco-friendly and recyclable.

Driver

Demand For Convenience and Sustainability Drive the Market

The major driving factors are the increasing demand for convenient opening packaging wherein the consumers can easily open, use and close the packages. The easy to carry products packaging and specific labelling also fulfils the convenience demand thus leading to the growth of the market. The focus on sustainable packaging also boosts the market by attracting the market players which are driven by environmental consciousness. The sustainable packaging attracts environmental enthusiasts which increases the demand of the highly visible packaging market.

Restraint

A Visible Challenge: Government Regulations

The leading challenge which hinders the growth of the highly visible packaging market is strict government regulations. The customs duties increasing on the import and export of packaging materials and appropriate and factual labelling on packaging product is compulsory. Apart from this, follow up of general requirements, confirmation of packaging material according to the government standards will decide the future of the particular company and negligence will result in loss of license and global shipping market. The economic ups and downs and political relations with global leaderships can also hinder the market growth.

Opportunity

Customization and Preference for Luxury Packaging

The market on global level is observed to get expanded at a major level with the rising demand for luxury packaging and offering of customization in the industry. The highly visible packaging market offers customized packaging based on consumer preferences which also demand for unique packaging designs. The attractive labels, integration of QR codes which provide virtual information and exclusive packaging offers during cultural fest or special occasions can increase the market opportunity. The demand for high-quality materials and the unique unboxing experience also creates market opportunities.

AI Integration

Innovations of Next Generation Designs with Technological Advancement

The technological advancement can innovate smart packaging which will compulsorily adhere to the strict environmental regulations and can be recyclable, reusable, compatible, traceable and biodegradable. The active packaging can maintain the product freshness and temperature according to internal-external atmospheric changes, given the reason it will grow in upcoming years. The modified atmospheric packaging technology can maintain the product quality during transportation and delivery, given the reason it can extend the shelf life and secure profitable margin for the packaging market.

The intelligent packaging for asset monitoring comes under hardware technology which use temperature indicators, freshness and ripening sensors, and radio frequency identification offers real-time tracking and can counterfeit thefts. The technological advancement will create opportunities for the market. Moreover, solutions such as smart packaging, sustainable and green packaging are observed to get support with the integration of artificial intelligence.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific: Growing Middle Class and Economic Growth

Asis-Pacific is the leading region for the highly visible packaging market. The market in this region is driven by increased consumption of packaged food, high disposable incomes and rapid economic growth. Countries like India and China are leading contributors in the visible packaging market due to focus on providing sustainable solutions. The rising demand for convenience and transparency, especially in ever-boosting food and beverage industries is observed to supplement the expansion of the market in Asia Pacific.

The rising penetration of smart packaging solutions into the pharmaceutical industry along with growing demand for highly nutritional products in multiple countries, create a significant factor to help the market grow. The region has less waste production due to strict government regulations and aesthetic packaging drives the market growth. The diversity across different the region and a focus on the sustainable solutions is the goal of the region.

In March 2024, TOPPAN, a Tokyo-based subsidiary and Indian-based TOPPAN Speciality Films Private Limited (TSF) had developed a GL-SP, a BOPP-baes barrier film and was a new addition to transparent vapor-deposited barrier films. According to the company, the barrier was launched to provide stable quality control and reduce plastic consumption.





North America has established itself as the mature market with its focus on providing quality packaging and innovating new designs. The demand for environmental consciousness and utilization of biodegradable material which produce sustainable packaging solutions are the driving factors of the market. Countries like US and Canada are the leading contributors in the highly visible packaging market.

In October 2023, ICONS, a supplier of cosmetic packaging solutions in collaboration with Eastman, a specialty materials company, had launched a monomaterial, a visible cosmetic compact which was made from Eastman Cristal™ One Renew, an RIC1 resin with 100% certified recycled content and which was innovated as a sustainable packaging solution.



Recent Developments

Company Wiliot Headquarters Caesarea, Israel Recent Development In January 2024, Wiliot, an Internet of Things (IoT) start-up, had launched a packaging technology which offered end-to-end visibility of products and it was showcased at US National Retail Federation’s (NRF) Retail’s Big Show 2024, in New York City. The company also stated that the technology was an evolution of IoT and RFID (radio frequency identification technology).





Company Schreiner MediPharm Headquarters Oberschleissheim, Germany Recent Development In December 2023, Schreiner MediPharm in collaboration with Keystone Folding Box Co, a packaging specialist for pharmaceutical industry, had developed a Key-Pak® wallet which included combination of child-resistant paperboard and state-of-art technology, and which has been established its importance in clinical trials.

Segmental Insights

By Type

The clamshell packaging is the dominating segment in the highly visible packaging market. It is dominating due to its properties which are enhanced protection and high clarity visibility. The clamshell packaging is easy for the customer to open and the design techniques provide strategically cutout parts which ensures additional visibility to highlight particular parts. All these qualities ensure high quality packaging of products like cell phones, cell cases, vegetables, snacks, beverages and this increases their demand in the market.

The blister packaging segment is the fastest growing segment in the highly visible packaging market. It will dominate the market due to its properties which are providing security and customizing according to the needs of the product. The blister packaging offers consumers the item which needs to be accessed quickly while ensuring the freshness, high-visibility and aesthetic and enhanced textual experience and this has increased its market demand. The packaging is usually used for medicines, batteries, and toy cars.

By End-User Industry

The food and beverage segment dominated the highly visible packaging market. The segment dominates due to increasing consumer awareness regarding hygiene and product security. The visible packaging provides consumers visibility, freshness and product security. The quick access and easy opening gain the consumer’s interest and increases the visible packaging demand in food sector.

The healthcare segment is the fastest growing segment in the highly visible packaging market. The segment dominates due to its need for evenly packing which will provide prescribed dosage to the consumer. The sterile conditions of the medicines need sealed packaging and hygiene and visible packaging offers it to the pharmaceutical sector.

