'Internet Safety with Donna Rice Hughes' Launches on VoiceAmerica to Combat Online Exploitation of Children

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As children increasingly spend hours daily navigating digital devices and online platforms, they encounter numerous benefits along with a rising tide of dangers, including online predators and sexually explicit content. Addressing these critical issues, "Internet Safety with Donna Rice Hughes" is set to launch on VoiceAmerica, the largest internet radio network, bringing essential education and resources to parents and concerned adults.

"Internet Safety with Donna Rice Hughes" is dedicated to equipping parents and guardians with up-to-date information, practical tips, and expert insights on a range of pressing topics. Hosted by Donna Rice Hughes, President and CEO of Enough Is Enough®(EIE) and a renowned internet safety expert, episodes will feature discussions on topics including online predators, sex trafficking, pornography, social media, online gaming, Big Tech accountability, and current legislation designed to protect children in the digital age.

For more information about the show and to listen live visit: "Internet Safety with Donna Rice Hughes" at VoiceAmerica.com

The urgency of this initiative is underscored by alarming statistics:

-Online sexual exploitation and abuse of children (OSEAC) has surged by 422% over the past 15 years (U.S. Sentencing Commission, 2021).

-In 2023, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children’s CyberTipline received 36.2 million reports of suspected child sexual exploitation, involving over 105 million files (NCMEC).

-A three-fold increase in imagery involving 7-10-year-olds targeted by internet predators was reported in 2021 (IWF, 2022).

-U.S. Surgeon General Murthy highlighted the profound risks of social media, including mental health concerns and online safety threats, in a 2023 advisory.

-Over 75% of teens have viewed pornography by age 17, with more than 50% of these instances involving violent content (Common Sense Media, 2022).

-More than 40% of minors have faced unsolicited requests for nudes online, including approximately 28% of children aged 9-12 (Thorn, 2019).

Donna Rice Hughes has been at the forefront of the internet safety movement since its inception in 1994. As an executive producer of the Emmy-award winning Internet Safety 101 PBS TV series (2013), author, and speaker, she has shared her expertise across major news outlets including Good Morning America, The Today Show, Fox News, CNN, Oprah, and Barbara Walters. Her pioneering efforts have shaped U.S. strategies to safeguard children online, strategies now adopted worldwide.

Each episode of "Internet Safety with Donna Rice Hughes" promises to deliver valuable insights and actionable advice to help listeners navigate and mitigate online risks. This program aims to foster a safer digital environment for children through informed awareness and proactive measures.

Tune in to "Internet Safety with Donna Rice Hughes" on VoiceAmerica for the latest in online safety education and advocacy.

About Enough Is Enough®(EIE):

Enough Is Enough® is a national non-partisan, non-profit organization who has led the fight to make the internet safer for children and families since 1994. EIE's efforts are focused on combating internet pornography, child sexual abuse material, sexual predation, sex trafficking and cyberbullying by incorporating a four-pronged prevention strategy with shared responsibilities between the public, corporate America, government and faith community.

