FEMA Disaster Recovery Center Opens in Island Pond

A Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) is now open in Island Pond in the town of Brighton, at the Brighton Town Hall Gym from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The joint DRC, a temporary facility established in partnership between Brighton, the state of Vermont and FEMA, has disaster assistance specialists available to help disaster survivors apply for FEMA Individual Assistance, upload documents needed for their application and answer questions in person.

The DRC is located at:

Brighton Town Hall Gym - 49 Mill Street, Island Pond, VT 05846

Sunday – Saturday, 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

You do not need an appointment to visit a DRC.

Other DRCs open include:

Lyndonville Public Safety Facility - 316 Main St., Lyndonville, VT 05851

Waterbury Armory - 294 Armory Blvd, Waterbury, VT 05676

Barre Auditorium - 20 Auditorium Hill, Barre, VT 05641

Goddard College - 123 Pitkin Road. Plainfield, VT 05667

All locations are open Sunday – Saturday, 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

FEMA specialists and representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration, which can provide low-interest disaster loans to survivors, will be on hand at all DRCs to discuss available assistance.

Those affected by the disaster do not have to visit a DRC in order to apply. Survivors can also register in one of the following ways:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov. The FEMA website is accessible and includes language translation options.

By phone at 1-800-621-3362 . Press 1 for English, 2 for Spanish and 3 for all other languages. If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service. Phone lines operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m . seven days a week.

All centers are accessible to people with disabilities and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology equipment. If you need a reasonable accommodation