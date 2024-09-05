Loose Bee Unveils Groundbreaking Multi-Genre Album Series to Engage Chess Enthusiasts Worldwide

A Global Chess community First. Loose Bee, is thrilled to announce the release of their unique multi-genre album series designed to captivate Chess.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Loose Bee, the innovative music collective, is thrilled to announce the release of their unique multi-genre album series designed to captivate the global chess community. This unprecedented project features four distinct albums, each presenting the same lyrics across different genres: Pop, Dance, Acoustic, and Blues.With over 600 Million Chess Players Globally which includes 12% of UK citizens playing at least one game of chess a year - (YouGov Survey 2012 - 12% of UK Citizens play chess), we announce the release of a groundbreaking easy listening music album that combines the strategic depth of chess with the relaxing effects of easy listening music. The album of 14 songs is designed to help listeners relax while simultaneously learning and improving their chess skills.Queen's Gambit is a unique“ First” in Chess, as a Multi Genre Themed Strategy set of music albums, aptly named after one of the tunes. This innovative set of albums is perfect for various settings such as commuting, chilling, traveling, or working, where music is allowed. Regular listening may help improve the listener's chess game by cementing key concepts into muscle memory while enjoying soothing and engaging tunes.Play List:1 · Playing The Game Of Chess2 · Opening Dilemmas3 · Opening Moves Plain4 · Castle Your King5 · Knight's Journey Plain6 · Bishop's Diagonal7 · Queen's Gambit (Title for series)8 · Rook's Endgame Plain9 · Pawn's Journey Plain10 · Check and Mate Plain11 · The Sicilian Defense Plain12 · Endgame Strategy Plain13 · The King's Indian Plain14 · Chess HarmonyA senior official at FIDE (World governing body of Chess) commented on being informed this week about the the project, stating, “I recall numerous rather talented attempts by Juga, and the impact was not as massive as we all hoped. But I really would be happy to see your album succeed massively!”Phil Gunn, co-founder of Loose Bee, shared his excitement about the project: “There has never been a musical multi-genre attempt to try and engage the many millions of chess players, beginners, and enthusiasts alike. Our practical and FREE playlists (if you use YouTube with adverts) are designed to regularly listen to and over time improve the chess listener's strategic mindset and discipline, which are the two key factors in progressing at the great global and social game that is Chess.”Loose Bee’s innovative approach aims to provide chess players with a diverse and engaging musical experience that enhances their cognitive skills and enjoyment of the game. With four genres, 85% of musical tastes are covered. The albums are available from Friday 6th Sept 2024, on all major streaming platforms, including YouTube/Spotify/Apple/iTunes/Amazon.Albums Release Date: September 6, 2024About Loose BeeLoose Bee is a pioneering music collective dedicated to creating unique and engaging musical experiences. By blending various genres and innovative concepts, Loose Bee aims to connect with diverse audiences and inspire creativity and strategic thinking through music. Collectively they have produced in collaborations, 15 Albums and 220 songs, published on their platforms - Spotify, Apple, You Tube, Tik Tok.For more information, please contact:Loose Bee MusicE: info@loosebee.com (Phil Gunn)W: www.loosebee.com Spotify: Search Artist - Loose Bee

