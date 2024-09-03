Pet Super Heroes Needed: Clear The Shelters Campaign Is Helping Shelter Pets Find New Homes

‘Cat Daddy’ Jackson Galaxy joins NBCUniversal Local’s Clear The Shelters 10th annual adoption and donation campaign

OVERLAND PARK, Kan, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shelters are facing an over-capacity crisis with too many animals coming in and not enough adoptions. In fact, 6.5 million animals entered shelters in 2023, according to Shelter Animals Count. The good news is that 66% of people are likely to adopt a shelter animal, according to the 2024 Hill’s Pet Nutrition State of Shelter Pet Adoption Report . Recently, TV personality and cat behavior and wellness expert Jackson Galaxy conducted a satellite media tour in conjunction with D S Simon Media to talk about his partnership with Hill’s Pet Nutrition and NBCUniversal Local for the 10th annual Clear The Shelters campaign.

Clear The Shelters , NBCUniversal Local’s nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign, encourages Americans to consider the life-changing power of choosing pet adoption. Hill's Pet Nutrition , a global leader in science-led pet nutrition, is serving as the national sponsor and partner of Clear The Shelters for the seventh consecutive year.

In hopes of encouraging people to consider bringing home a shelter animal, Jackson Galaxy is addressing common misconceptions that people may have in their minds around animal shelters. Jackson is here to help pet parents successfully navigate the adoption process and the transition home.

Jackson is also sharing the many ways to get involved with Clear The Shelters, which runs until Sept. 10:

Adopt : If you’re ready to open your heart to a loyal and loving companion, visit ClearTheShelters.com to find a shelter near you.

: If you’re ready to open your heart to a loyal and loving companion, visit to find a shelter near you. Volunteer : Shelters are in desperate need of volunteers. If you aren’t in a position to adopt, offer up your time and an extra set of hands instead.

: Shelters are in desperate need of volunteers. If you aren’t in a position to adopt, offer up your time and an extra set of hands instead. Donate : Consider donating at ClearTheSheltersFund.org where 100% of donations go directly to shelters and rescues.

: Consider donating at where 100% of donations go directly to shelters and rescues. Foster : Open your home to a pet in need by providing temporary housing to help reduce overcrowding and help a pet prepare for adoption.

During the campaign, Hill’s Pet Nutrition will provide adoption kits to new pet parents. Available at participating shelters, the adopter kits include starter bags of Hill’s Science Diet, coupons, pet-parenting tips and other supplies. For 22 years, Hill’s has focused on helping end pet homelessness through supporting shelter pet adoption, so being the lead sponsor of the Clear The Shelters campaign is a natural extension of this mission.

Since the campaign’s inception, Clear The Shelters has helped more than 1 million pets find homes and raised millions of dollars for participating animal shelters and rescues.

To learn more about Hill’s Pet Nutrition and its support of shelter pets, visit HillsClearTheShelters.Com .

About Hill's Pet Nutrition

Founded more than 75 years ago, Hill's Pet Nutrition has been committed to providing pets with the best nutrition through extensive research and a scientific understanding of their specific needs. Their team of 220+ veterinarians, PhD nutritionists, and food scientists constantly strive to develop innovative solutions for pet health. Hill's offers a full line of products, including their Prescription Diet therapeutic nutrition and Science Diet wellness products, which are available at veterinary clinics and pet specialty retailers worldwide. For more information about their products and nutritional philosophy, please visit HillsPet.com .

Jackson Galaxy Bio

Jackson is an animal advocate and a renowned cat behavior and wellness expert, with over 30 years of experience. He hosted Animal Planet's My Cat from Hell, a long-running hit show which helped countless cat parents address feline behavioral issues. His unique ability to connect with cats emerged from his background working at a large animal shelter, and laid the foundation for his private practice, his TV show, and as a digital content creator with over 7 million followers.

Jackson is a two-time New York Times best-selling author of the books, Cat Daddy, Catification, Catify to Satisfy, and Total Cat Mojo. His foundational approach to both a happier, more confident cat and a deeper human-animal relationship centers around understanding and honoring who he calls “the Raw Cat”: the ancestral wild animal that lives within each individual.

In 2015, Jackson founded the Jackson Galaxy Project (JGP), now a Signature Program of Greater Good Charities, to improve the lives of at-risk animals and to support those who care for them. He still conducts JGP workshops around the country as well as engaging in more intensive work with individual organizations through his private shelter consultation practice.

Jackson lives in Los Angeles with his wife Minoo, cats Penelope, Theo and Mowgli, their turtle, Sammy, and their two dogs, Pasha and Audrey.

About Clear The Shelters

Clear The Shelters™ / Desocupar Los Albergues® is an annual, nationwide pet adoption campaign that is led by NBCUniversal Local. Every year, NBCUniversal Local’s NBC and Telemundo owned stations, plus affiliated stations, partner with animal shelters and rescues in their communities to promote pet adoption and raise needed funds. Clear The Shelters was inspired by a 2014 North Texas pet adoption event hosted by NBC 5 / KXAS and Telemundo 39 / KXTX that resulted in the most adopted pets in one day for North Texas. Since 2015, Clear The Shelters pet adoption campaign has led to more than one million pet adoptions and raised millions of dollars for participating shelters and rescues.

Visit ClearTheShelters.com and DesocuparLosAlbergues.com for more information.

