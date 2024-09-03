Soldier of Fortune Publisher Susan Katz Keating Featured in The New Yorker

“The Magazine for Mercenaries Enters Polite Society,” The New Yorker Says

Being featured in such a revered publication is an honor. I’m delighted for the opportunity, and with the article by writer Mark Yarm” — Susan Katz Keating

TAMPA, FL, US, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soldier of Fortune magazine publisher Susan Katz Keating , is prominently featured in the latest issue of The New Yorker , the military publication announced. The article, titled “ The Magazine for Mercenaries Enters Polite Society, ” highlights Keating’s unique journey in the publishing industry.In the article, The New Yorker explores how Soldier of Fortune, renowned for its fearless coverage of military and security affairs, is making fresh waves and evolving under Keating’s leadership. Also in the article, Keating gives her assessment on security issues heading into the U.S. elections.“I thoroughly enjoyed participating in the interview with The New Yorker," Keating said. "Being featured in such a revered publication is an honor. I’m delighted for the opportunity, and with the article by writer Mark Yarm.”About Soldier of Fortune Magazine:Soldier of Fortune magazine is the leading publication dedicated to military and security affairs, offering in-depth analysis, expert commentary, and comprehensive coverage of global conflicts and defense issues. Soldier of Fortune has established itself as a critical voice in the field, providing insightful reporting for both military professionals and interested civilians alike.

