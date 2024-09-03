NFL Star Myles Garrett Invests in Johnson Energy Storage to Advance Clean Energy Innovation

Cleveland Browns All-Pro Myles Garrett Dr. Lonnie Johnson, National Inventors Hall of Fame Inductee

Cleveland Browns All-Pro Joins Forces with Former NASA Scientist to Revolutionize Energy Storage

I’m excited to be part of an effort that has the potential to have a lasting impact on our environment and uplift our communities.” — Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns All-Pro

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Johnson Energy Storage (JES) is proud to announce that Myles Garrett, star defensive end for the NFL’s Cleveland Browns, has made a strategic investment in the company’s recent funding round. This investment highlights Garrett’s commitment to fostering innovation in the clean energy sector and supporting technologies that have the potential to revolutionize the world.Johnson Energy Storage, founded by renowned inventor Dr. Lonnie Johnson, is a leader in advanced battery technology, focused on the development of a proprietary, all-solid-state battery. Johnson Energy Storage’s batteries promise significant advantages over traditional lithium-ion batteries, including greater safety, higher energy density, and lower manufacturing costs. The company’s proprietary glass electrolyte technology represents a major advancement in battery chemistry, with the potential to significantly enhance the economics, safety, and operational performance of batteries across a range of high-value end markets, including consumer electronics, mobility and stationary energy storage.“We believe that the power to change the world extends beyond just industry—it's about making a lasting impact on our communities and future generations,” said Brandon Martin, CEO of Johnson Energy Storage. “We’re honored to have Myles Garrett join us in this mission, as his commitment to innovation and sustainability perfectly aligns with our vision for the future.”Myles Garrett’s investment in JES demonstrates his belief in the power of technology to drive meaningful social and environmental change. This partnership will accelerate the commercialization of JES’s groundbreaking, all-solid-state battery technology, bringing more efficient, and safer energy solutions to market.“It’s a privilege to partner with Johnson Energy Storage to support their mission of transforming energy storage,” said Myles Garrett. “Their work is nothing short of visionary, and I’m excited to be part of an effort that has the potential to have a lasting impact on our environment and uplift our communities.”In addition to his investment in Johnson Energy Storage, Myles Garrett is also supporting Dr. Johnson’s nonprofit, the Johnson STEM Activity Center. Garrett’s participation strengthens JES’s position as a leader in the clean energy revolution and supports the company’s efforts to redefine energy storage standards across multiple industries. Other strategic investors include: TV / Entertainment Mogul Steve Harvey; President of Disney Karey Burke; Southern Company CEO Chris Womack; United Talent Agency Partner / Agent Mike G.; and Chairman of United Distribution Doug Hertz.To learn more about Johnson Energy Storage and the research behind their all-solid-state-battery, please visit www.johnsonenergystorage.com # # #About Johnson Energy StorageJohnson Energy Storage (JES) is a cutting-edge technology company dedicated to transforming the way the world stores energy. Our team of experts is committed to developing innovative solutions that will make energy storage safer, more efficient, more affordable, and more sustainable. We believe that our all-solid-state battery technology will be a step towards realizing this goal. JES is dedicated to leaving a softer footprint wherever we tread and to making a positive impact on the environment.

