Surface Disinfectant Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

LONDON , GREATER LONDON , UK , September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The surface disinfectant market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.86 billion in 2023 to $5.35 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to infection control, healthcare facilities, food safety, consumer awareness, regulatory compliance.

The surface disinfectant market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $8.13 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to emerging pathogens, pandemic preparedness, sustainability, advanced formulations, global travel and trade.

Awareness among consumers on hygiene is the key factor driving the surface disinfectant market. Hygiene refers to maintaining the cleanliness of one’s body and clothing to preserve overall health and wellbeing. Awareness of personal hygiene helps the surface disinfectant market provide better customer service. For instance, in 2021, according to a survey published by WaterAid, a UK-based non-governmental organization, in Bangladesh, 40% of respondents knew handwashing using water and soap was necessary before eating, 68% of cooks wash hands in restaurants, and 36% of girls knew about menstrual health education. Such awareness regarding hygiene will propel the surface disinfectant market.

Key players in the surface disinfectant market include 3M Company, Cantel Medical Corporation, The Clorox Company, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Ecolab Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC.

Major companies operating in the surface disinfectants market are innovating products with nanotechnology-based surface disinfectant to provide reliable services to customers. Nanotechnology-based surface disinfectants are a type of disinfectant that incorporates nanomaterials, such as nanoparticles, to enhance their antimicrobial and antiviral properties.

1) By Form: Wipes, Liquid, Spray

2) By Composition: Alcohols, Chlorine Compounds, Quaternary Ammonium Compounds, Hydrogen Peroxide, Peracetic Acid

3) By End-User: Healthcare, Hospitality, Food And Beverage, Residential

North America was the largest region in the surface disinfectants market share in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the surface disinfectant market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The surface disinfectant is used to lessen the number of bacteria on surfaces and lower the chance of becoming sick from them. Surfactants, or surface disinfectants, are intended to remove contaminants from space but may not always totally eradicate the substances they are removing. Surface disinfection applies chemical disinfectants to surfaces to sanitize them and the method of application is different for this disinfection from aerosol/dry-fogging and water disinfection.

