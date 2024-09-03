Ohio Tops Nation for Infrastructure and Economic Development Investment

State ranks #1 in Site Selection Magazine's Global Groundwork Index for second straight year

Columbus, OH, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, the Ohio Department of Development, and JobsOhio are proud to announce that for the second straight year, Ohio has been ranked Number One in the Global Groundwork Index by Site Selection magazine, based on a comprehensive analysis of job creation, capital expenditures, and strategic infrastructure development from 2020 through July 2024.

"Ohio continues to lead the nation in the Global Groundwork Index because our public sector infrastructure investments lay the groundwork for economic growth," said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. "We’re preparing large-scale sites for industrial development, expanding our skilled workforce, and fortifying our energy, telecom, transportation, and water infrastructure so that Ohio is always at the top of the list for businesses looking to start up or expand.”

Ohio's top ranking, determined by the convergence of public infrastructure development and private-sector business expansion, underscores why Ohio has risen five slots to be a Top 7 state for Business in CNBC's 2024 rankings. When companies choose Ohio, they benefit from visionary public investments, business-friendly policies, and the unparalleled responsiveness of JobsOhio's specialized industrial sector teams and a statewide network of private economic development partners.

“In Ohio, we are proud of the fact that we produce the essential goods that people need to live and thrive, and we are committed to proving that ‘Made in Ohio’ is an important part of ‘Made in America,’” said Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted. “Team Ohio has deployed an aggressive strategy to improve infrastructure, including roads and bridges, broadband and 5G, water and sewer, brownfield and demolition funding, and other targeted investments to make sure that we are ready to support the growth of new and existing businesses.”

Site Selection's Global Groundwork Index (GGI) methodology is in its seventh year. GGI cumulative and per-capita calculations for corporate end-user facility investment projects were based on Conway Projects Database projects, project-affiliated job creation, and project-affiliated capital expenditure, Jan. 2020 through July 1, 2024. Cumulative and per-capita calculations for public infrastructure were based on project and funding data from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) Maps Dashboard. (Retrieved from https://d2d.gsa.gov/report/bipartisan-infrastructure-law-bil-maps-dashboard)

Working as a public/private economic development team, Ohio generated more than 94,310 new job commitments and $65.2 billion in capital investments based on JobsOhio data from 2020 through 2024. Major metropolitan areas also showed stellar performance in Site Selection's top metropolitan ranking, with Columbus (No. 3) and Cincinnati (No. 4) securing Top 5 positions nationally.

"Ohio makes things, moves things and maintains the core necessities for any company looking to locate – suitable sites, superb talent, sustainable infrastructure, safe communities and a superior quality of life," said J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and CEO. "Ohio has that balance, and it has tipped the scales in favor of high-profile investments from Abbott, Amgen, Ford, GM, the Honda-LG Energy Solution joint venture, Intel, Medpace, Sierra-Nevada, and many others.

"These private sector investment decisions demonstrate the synergistic public-private investment dynamic that has made Ohio a Top 8 state for industrial diversity and has helped drive Ohio's No. 1 Global Groundwork Index ranking," Mr. Nauseef added. "Yet, smaller companies are thriving here, too, as JobsOhio's private investments in innovation districts, data centers, broadband networks, airline service, small businesses and vibrant communities enhance Ohio's business climate and quality of life.

"We really do have it all in the heart of it all," Mr. Nauseef concluded.

For additional insights into Ohio's rise to the top and why businesses gravitate toward the Buckeye State, visit the JobsOhio website.

