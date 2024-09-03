NovaCentrix Unveils New Metalon Ultra Line of Inks

With the Metalon Ultra line, we are delivering a solution that combines high performance with economic value, making advanced conductive inks more accessible to a broader range of applications.” — Charles Munson, CEO of NovaCentrix

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- NovaCentrix , a leader in printed electronics and conductive inks , is proud to announce the launch of the Metalon Ultra line of inks , starting with the Metalon HPS-U11. This latest innovation underscores NovaCentrix's commitment to delivering high-performance materials at economical prices, further expanding the possibilities for printed electronics applications especially in the fields of solar energy, fine pitch electronics repair, AR/VR/XR space, display, and embedded medical devices among others.Notably, the metalon line of inks are 100% made in the USA and all of the components used to make the inks originate in the USA. This commitment to domestic manufacturing ensures the highest quality control and supports local supply chains, while also reflecting NovaCentrix’s dedication to fostering innovation within the United States.The Metalon HPS-U11 is the inaugural product in the Ultra line, formulated with an advanced silver nanoparticle (80nm) concentration of 80% w/w in butyl carbitol acetate. This high-performance ink offers unprecedented precision in fine line printing, achieving line widths as narrow as 30 microns and spacing as close as 25 microns using screen printing techniques.Moreover, the Metalon HPS-U11 is currently being tested in micro-dispensing systems, showcasing its versatility across different printing methodologies. With a very low resistivity of 7.4E-6 ohm-cm at 140°C and an impressive 1.1E-5 ohm-cm at 120°C, this ink sets a new standard for performance at low curing temperatures."NovaCentrix continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in printed electronics," said Charles Munson, CEO of NovaCentrix. "With the Metalon Ultra line, we are delivering a solution that combines high performance with economic value, making advanced conductive inks more accessible to a broader range of applications."The Metalon HPS-U11 is poised to meet the demands of industries where precision, conductivity, and cost-efficiency are critical. As the first of the Ultra line, it marks a significant step forward in NovaCentrix’s mission to innovate and lead in the field of conductive inks.For more information about the Metalon Ultra line of inks or to request a sample, please visit http://www.novacentrix.com Contact:Dr. Dave PopeVice President of R&D and ManufacturingEmail: Dave.Pope@novacentrix.comAbout NovaCentrixNovaCentrix is a leading provider of advanced materials, including conductive inks, and innovative solutions for printed electronics. With a strong focus on research and development, NovaCentrix is committed to advancing the technology and expanding the possibilities for printed and flexible electronics across various industries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.