Lerner Publishing Group Acquires Sundance Newbridge

Sundance Newbridge Employees and More Than 3,600 Sundance Newbridge Books Find a New Home at Lerner Publishing Group

Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lerner Publishing Group announced today the acquisition of Sundance Newbridge Publishing from Globe Pequot Publishing. Sundance Newbridge, a publisher of supplemental literacy solutions for grades PreK-8, provides high-quality materials that instruct and engage students. Sundance Newbridge will operate as a division of Lerner Publishing Group and will add more than 3,600 fiction and nonfiction titles to the Lerner catalog along with new books and educational kits planned for future seasons. As Sundance Newbridge President Paul Konowitch retires, all 14 Sundance Newbridge employees will be welcomed into the Lerner Publishing Group family.

“I am delighted that Adam Lerner and his team at Lerner Publishing Group have acquired Sundance Newbridge Publishing with its wonderful portfolio of supplemental literacy products, aligned to the curriculums in the PreK-8 school market,” said Paul Konowitch, President of Sundance Newbridge. “I believe it will be a great opportunity for Lerner and Sundance to work together to better serve both the students and teachers in our market. I am pleased that the entire Sundance team will be retained by Lerner.”

“Sundance Newbridge is known for their expertise in the classroom channel,” said Adam Lerner, publisher and CEO of Lerner Publishing Group. “We are excited to combine Lerner’s award-winning books with the more than 50 years of experience that Sundance Newbridge has matching the perfect instructional materials to the exact needs of a school.”

Sundance Newbridge staff will continue to manage general publishing, acquisitions, sales, and customer service activities from Massachusetts. Globe Pequot will continue to handle warehousing and fulfillment of all products from their Hagerstown, Maryland, warehouse until the move to Lerner’s Mankato, Minnesota, based warehouse in early 2025.

The Fisher Company, a boutique mergers and acquisitions advisory firm to the publishing industry, initiated the transaction, providing financial consultation, and assisting in the negotiation on behalf of Sundance Newbridge.

About Lerner Publishing Group™

Lerner Publishing Group ™ creates high-quality fiction and nonfiction for children and young adults. Founded in 1959, Lerner Publishing Group is one of the nation’s largest independent children’s book publishers with sixteen imprints and divisions: Carolrhoda Books®, Carolrhoda Lab®, Darby Creek™, ediciones Lerner, First Avenue Editions™, Gecko Press, Graphic Universe™, Kar-Ben Publishing®, Lerner Publications, LernerClassroom™, Lerner Digital™, Millbrook Press™, Sundance Newbridge, Twenty-First Century Books™, Zest Books™, and Lerner Publisher Services™. For more information, visit www.lernerbooks.com or call 800-328-4929.



About Sundance Newbridge Publishing

For over 50 years, Sundance Newbridge Publishing (Sundance) has been publishing supplemental literacy products and solutions for grades PreK-8. Based in Marlborough, MA, Sundance offers a broad selection of fiction and content area materials, that provide instruction and practice in foundational skills, phonics, reading comprehension, vocabulary and writing. Since 2008, the business has been owned by The Globe Pequot Publishing Group, Inc. formerly known as The Rowman & Littlefield Publishing Group, Inc.

Lindsay Matvick Lerner Publishing Group 800-328-4929 lmatvick@lernerbooks.com Paul Konowitch Globe Pequot pkonowitch@sundancepub.com

Legal Disclaimer:

