PrimoHoagies Announces Partnership with Denver Broncos Cornerback Patrick Surtain II

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrimoHoagies, known for its delicious hoagies made with premium meats, cheeses, and unique spices, is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II. This collaboration is a significant move for PrimoHoagies as it expands its presence in the Colorado community.



Patrick Surtain II, one of the NFL’s top cornerbacks, will work with PrimoHoagies for the 2024-2025 season. Surtain, a multiple Pro Bowl (2022, 2023) and All-Pro honoree (2022), has also earned several Defensive Player of the Week awards for his standout performances. His rookie season saw him as a top contender for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, demonstrating his immediate impact in the league. "Looking forward to this partnership with PrimoHoagies and can’t wait for everyone to try the infamous PS2 Lockdown hoagie!" said Surtain.

Nicholas Papanier Jr., Owner, President, and CEO of PrimoHoagies, stated, “Patrick is a tremendous talent both on and off the field. He embodies the values of hard work, dedication, and excellence that we strive for at PrimoHoagies. We’re excited to have him represent our brand.”

PrimoHoagies has two locations in Colorado, in Denver and Centennial, and is dedicated to strengthening its community ties. Partnering with Surtain represents a renewed focus on connecting with Colorado customers. His achievements and commitment to community engagement through the Patrick Surtain II Foundation for Kids make him a perfect representative for PrimoHoagies.

ABOUT PRIMOHOAGIES

Founded in South Philadelphia in 1992, PrimoHoagies serves top-quality Thumann's meats and cheeses on award-winning seeded bread. Named the #1 Best Sandwich or Sub Shop in the 2024 USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, PrimoHoagies is headquartered in Westville, New Jersey, with franchise locations across nine states, including Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Florida, and Texas.

