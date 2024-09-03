BEN Contracts with IntelliTek to Broaden Global Access to AI Solutions for Healthcare

Agreement grants a worldwide license to provide AI-driven solutions to support healthcare operations and optimize patient engagement

JACKSON, Wyo., Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brand Engagement Network (BEN) , (Nasdaq: BNAI), is pleased to announce a contractual agreement has been reached between BEN, an up-and-coming supplier of safe, customized AI for consumer engagement, and IntelliTek, a SmarTek21 subsidiary that creates solutions for virtual assistants that interact with patients. Through the arrangement, BEN and IntelliTek will be able to work together to give healthcare organizations in the US, Australia, New Zealand, India, and Europe access to AI technology solutions.



Together, BEN and Intellitek will offer a suite of AI-driven healthcare solutions to support and execute a broad range of tasks and operations serving both professionals and patients. These solutions include:

, which serves as a patient-facing resource for individuals seeking medical care or information about treatments. Using the assistant, patients can identify and schedule appointments with in-network healthcare providers, and receive accurate and up-to-date information about prescription drugs. IntelliTek Health’s Personal Virtual Assistant (PVA), a collaboration with Samsung Mobile Solutions, and leading US and multi-national telecommunications companies, is an AI-enabled communications platform for healthcare providers and patients to stay connected post-discharge. This $70BN after care communications market will see IntelliTek Health’s PVA paired with BEN’s Healthcare AI Assistant enabling guided care pathways and the streamlining of communications and improvement of post-discharge processes, remote care spanning General Surgery, Oncology, Orthopedics, as well as rehab programs such as Remote Cardiac Rehab, Remote Pulmonary Rehab and also the emerging specialty of Surgical Avoidance & Pain Management.

“This cooperation with BEN will enable both companies to offer a comprehensive suite of AI solutions for the healthcare industry, which is experiencing critical challenges surrounding workforce and resource availability,” said Martyn Molnar, CEO, Intellitek Products. “By broadening our customer base with this collaboration, we’re also broadening the reach of our solutions to a larger range of healthcare providers and patients – increasing access to life-saving AI technology.”

IntelliTek delivers highly curated products that automate over 2 billion interactions reaching more than 600 million global user end points. Alongside its parent company, SmarTek21, the company ensures seamless connectivity, with over 100 pre-built integrations, and support for all its AI-driven solutions that provides intelligent workflow automation across Healthcare, Telecommunications, Aviation, Finance, and global eCommerce Platforms.

“We’re proud to have found a likeminded ally in IntelliTek, as we both strive to elevate patient experiences and healthcare professional productivity with innovative AI technology,” said Paul Chang, CEO of BEN. “Together, our platforms can serve as an end-to-end suite of solutions that offer round-the-clock, instant support to improve both healthcare access and outcomes.”

About BEN

Brand Engagement Network (BEN), NASDAQ: BNAI, is an emerging provider of safe and secure generative AI for businesses and consumers, headquartered in Jackson, WY. BEN’s full-stack platform, encompassing front-end, middleware, and back-end, is scalable, customizable, and can be fully optimized for superior CX, productivity, and performance. The backbone of BENs success is its rich portfolio of conversational AI applications, featuring 16+ perception, understanding and response modules that facilitate human-like engagements with consumers. BEN seeks to deploy scalable and sustainable AI solutions to businesses and partner with those with complimentary capabilities and networks in industries experiencing significant workforce gaps. In line with the vision of an AI-enhanced world, BEN strives to bring AI assistants to everyone who can benefit from them.

About Intellitek.ai

Intellitek, SmarTek21’s AI Product Subsidiary, is a global leader in Artificial Intelligence recognized by Gartner since 2018, offers Intelligent Technology Transformation for Fortune 500 clients and industry-leading enterprises worldwide. Our technology and services have driven billions in revenue for clients in Telecoms, Healthcare, Aviation, Retail, eCommerce, Insurance, and Banking. IntelliTek Health, a subsidiary of SmarTek21 LLC and a developer of clinical and patient-facing virtual assistant tools, focuses exclusively on bringing AI-enabled Productivity and Services to the healthcare industry. Find out more information at www.intellitekhealth.com, www.Intellitek.ai and www.smartek21.com.

