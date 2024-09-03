NMI Holdings, Inc. To Host Investor Day On November 21, 2024

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ:NMIH), the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), today announced that it will host its annual Investor Day on Thursday, November 21, 2024, from 9:00 am to 11:30 am Eastern Time at the St. Regis Hotel in New York City. The event will be live streamed at NMIH 2024 Investor Day and on the company’s website at https://ir.nationalmi.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available on the company’s website following the event.



NMI Holdings, Inc. Annual Investor Day

November 21, 2024

9:00 am – 11:30 am ET

St. Regis Hotel

2 East 55th Street at Fifth Avenue

New York, NY 10022

To register for the event, please follow the link below:

Register Now

To reply via email, please send your response to: investor.relations@nationalmi.com.

About NMI Holdings, Inc.

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH) is the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower's default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com.

Investor Contact

Greg Epps

Manager, Investor Relations and Treasury

investor.relations@nationalmi.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.