Ria Money Transfer and PLS Financial Services Inc. Join Forces To Offer World-Class Money Transfer Services To Their Customers

BUENA PARK, Calif., Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ria Money Transfer (Ria), a global leader in the money transfer industry and business segment of Euronet (NASDAQ: EEFT), today announced its new collaboration with PLS Financial Services Inc. (PLS) to become the exclusive provider of money transfer services at over 200 PLS Check Cashers locations throughout the United States.

PLS is a leading community financial services retailer in the U.S., serving over three million customers monthly searching for a better option than traditional banking. Many PLS customers are immigrants who have family overseas.

Ria’s partnership with PLS provides its millions of customers with access to Ria’s industry-leading real-time account deposit network of 4.1 billion bank accounts and over 2 billion mobile wallet accounts, as well as its vast network of nearly 600,000 cash pickup locations across 198 countries and territories. This collaboration will leverage Ria’s exceptional money transfer service with PLS’s vast customer base, bringing the ultimate money transfer value proposition for U.S. consumers to market.

The partnership between PLS and Ria responds to the increasing demand for competitive and affordable money transfer services that can offer choice and convenience to the U.S. consumer. According to the World Bank, the United States remains the largest source of remittances in the world, sending funds to countries like India ($15.8 billion), Mexico ($52.6 billion), and the Philippines ($12.8 billion) per year. This collaboration will enable Ria and PLS to bring a customer-centric value proposition to market, allowing customers to send and receive money whenever and however they need it, ensuring a safe, convenient, and economical transaction experience.

"We are thrilled to partner with Ria Money Transfer. With our hugely successful launch last week, PLS and Ria together will continue to offer our customers the exceptional service they deserve," said Rob Fisher, Senior Vice President at PLS. "Ria’s cutting-edge technology will allow us to raise our customers’ expectations by providing a convenient money transfer service. We believe this partnership will further our mission: Why PLS? Because You Deserve Better!®.”

“At Ria Money Transfer, we have worked relentlessly to build the world’s most extensive and modern real-time payments network to deliver our customer’s hard-earned money to their loved ones, and we do so recognizing our customers demand trust and affordability,” shared Shawn Fielder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ria Money Transfer. “Partnering with the industry leader amplifies our reach and allows us to continue fulfilling our commitment to helping individuals and communities thrive through a secure and efficient service offering. It is clear that PLS’s Why and our mission are aligned.”

About PLS®

PLS, headquartered in Chicago, operates over 200 community financial services centers across the country. PLS believes that customers deserve better than the existing services available in the marketplace to meet their critical financial needs. PLS financial service centers offer free money orders, check cashing, Xpectations!® Plus Debit Card, money transfer services, and bill payments. Some PLS locations offer auto insurance, and vehicle license and registration services. The PLS brand also includes an automobile dealership located in Indianapolis, IN. PLS employs well over 3,000 team members from the neighborhoods it serves. PLS does not offer any lending products. Visit PLS at www.pls247.com for additional information on products and services.

About Ria Money Transfer

Ria Money Transfer, a business segment of Euronet (NASDAQ: EEFT), delivers innovative financial services, including fast, secure, and affordable global money transfers. With the world’s largest cross-border real-time money movement network, Ria moves money where it matters. Bridging the gap between digital and physical spaces, Ria’s omnichannel products and services provide unprecedented consumer choice, including real-time payments, mobile wallets, currency exchange, home delivery, and cardless ATM payouts. Ria’s global infrastructure, powered by the Dandelion real-time, cross-border payments network, facilitates financial access to customers, agents and partners alike. By creating new market opportunities and promoting economic growth around the world, Ria opens ways for a better everyday life.

About Euronet

Starting in Central Europe in 1994 and growing to a global real-time digital and cash payments network with millions of touchpoints today, Euronet now moves money in all the ways consumers and businesses depend upon. This includes money transfers, credit/debit processing, ATMs, point-of-sale services, branded payments, currency exchange and more. With products and services in more than 200 countries and territories provided through its own brand and branded business segments, Euronet and its financial technologies and networks make participation in the global economy easier, faster and more secure for everyone.

A leading global financial technology solutions and payments provider, Euronet has developed an extensive global payment network that includes 54,736 installed ATMs, approximately 833,000 EFT POS terminals and a growing portfolio of outsourced debit and credit card services which are under management in 67 countries; card software solutions; a prepaid processing network of approximately 794,000 POS terminals at approximately 352,000 retailer locations in 64 countries; and a global money transfer network of approximately 586,000 locations serving 198 countries and territories. Euronet serves clients from its corporate headquarters in Leawood, Kansas, USA, and 67 worldwide offices. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.euronetworldwide.com.

