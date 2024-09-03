Aeries Establishes New Hub in Guadalajara’s La Colonia Americana to Support Growing Nearshore Demand

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeries Technology, Inc. (“Aeries” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: AERT), a global leader in professional services and technology consulting, announced the opening of its second office in Mexico, located in the prestigious La Colonia Americana area of Guadalajara. This strategic expansion highlights the increasing trend of nearshoring, as U.S. clients seek to leverage the benefits of outsourcing while maintaining proximity and cultural alignment.



Strategic Expansion to Bolster Capabilities

The new office will support a diverse range of roles for our clients, including customer service representatives, implementation specialists, training specialists, and other technology positions, aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and adding business value to our clients. This expansion complements Aeries' existing operations in Mexico, further bolstering its nearshore capabilities.

“Opening a second office in Guadalajara aligns with our commitment to delivering top-tier services to our clients while capitalizing on the advantages of nearshore operations,” said Ajay Khare, Chief Operating Officer – Americas and CRO, Aeries. “La Colonia Americana offers an excellent talent pool and a dynamic business environment, making it an ideal location for our growth.”

Nearshoring Benefits

Nearshoring has become increasingly significant as companies aim to balance cost efficiency with operational agility. According to a Bloomberg report, 80% of companies in North America are actively considering nearshore, underscoring its growing importance. Latin America, particularly Mexico, has emerged as a preferred nearshoring destination due to its proximity to the U.S., cultural similarities, and robust educational infrastructure.

“Our new office in Guadalajara will enhance our ability to serve U.S. clients by providing high-quality services and the benefits of nearshore operations,” said Mario Jimenez, Head of Mexico Operations. “We are excited to leverage the local talent and contribute to the region’s economic growth.”

The strategic location of the new office will facilitate closer collaboration with clients, offering improved communication and faster response times. This expansion reflects Aeries’ vision of driving innovation and operational excellence through strategic nearshore operations.

About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology (Nasdaq: AERT) is a global professional services and consulting partner for businesses in transformation mode and their stakeholders, including private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, with customized engagement models that are designed to provide the right mix of deep vertical specialty, functional expertise, and digital systems and solutions to scale, optimize and transform a client’s business operations. Founded in 2012, Aeries Technology now has over 1,600 professionals specializing in Technology Services and Solutions, Business Process Management, and Digital Transformation initiatives, geared towards providing tailored solutions to drive business success. Aeries Technology’s approach to staffing and developing its workforce has earned it the Great Place to Work Certification.

Company Contact Information

Ryan Gardella

AeriesIR@icrinc.com

