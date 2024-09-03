IBN Announces Latest Episode of The BioMedWire Podcast featuring John Climaco, CEO of CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The BioMedWire Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.



The BioMedWire Podcast features fast-paced interviews with experts guiding the next wave of pharmaceutical and biotech innovation. The latest episode features John Climaco, CEO of CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system.

To begin the interview, Climaco discussed CNS Pharmaceuticals’ business model, including the company’s recent announcement of an exclusive in-license agreement to expand its development pipeline.

“We are an oncology drug development company. Specifically, our space is neuro-oncology – cancers of the brain and the central nervous system. Traditionally, these are some of the most difficult and deadly cancers,” he said. “They are very challenging to treat, because they lie beyond the blood-brain barrier, which is this very specialized network of cells that protects the most important organ in the body. It's very hard to get drugs and treatments to the brain when you have tumors growing in it, so that is really what we specialize in.”

“We have a very exciting compound called Berubicin. It's a first-in-class drug that penetrates the blood-brain barrier and treats brain cancer. This is in a late stage, designed to be pivotal trial, with over 250 patients in the United States and Europe currently enrolled. It'll be reading top-line data in the first half of next year, so we're very excited about that. We've been working on Berubicin since the company's inception back in 2017.”

“Our recent news is equally exciting. After many years of searching and diligence and evaluating over 200 different compounds for potential in-license, we settled on an amazing drug called TPI-287, which is a novel abeotaxane of the taxane family. This is also a unique blood-brain barrier penetrant drug that was specifically designed to treat these very difficult brain cancers, such as glioblastoma. This drug has already been used in 350 patients in a series of phase one studies. We are just getting started on planning what will be another designed to be pivotal study for this very exciting drug.”

Join IBN’s Carmel Fisher and John Climaco, CEO of CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. , to learn more about what sets Berubicin, as well as the company’s new TPI-287 candidate, apart from anything else in development for glioblastoma.

To hear the episode and subscribe for future podcasts, visit https://podcast.biomedwire.com

The latest installment of The BioMedWire Podcast continues to reinforce IBN’s commitment to the expansion of its robust network of brands, client partners, followers, and the growing IBN Podcast Series . For more than 18 years, IBN has leveraged this commitment to provide unparalleled distribution and corporate messaging solutions to 500+ public and private companies .

To learn more about IBN’s achievements and milestones via a visual timeline, visit: https://IBN.fm/TimeLine

About CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CNS Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The Company's lead drug candidate, Berubicin, is a novel anthracycline and the first anthracycline to appear to cross the blood-brain barrier. Berubicin is currently in development for the treatment of a number of serious brain and CNS oncology indications including glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer.

For more information, please visit www.CNSPharma.com, and connect with the Company on X, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 18+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

IBN

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.