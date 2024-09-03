Opthea to Participate in H.C. Wainwright 26th Global Investment Conference and Cantor 2024 Global Healthcare Conference

MELBOURNE, Australia and PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opthea Limited (ASX/NASDAQ: OPT, “Opthea”, the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies to treat highly prevalent and progressive retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), today announced that management will present and participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the following two investor conferences in September 2024:



H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference Presentation: Monday, September 9, 2024, 7:00 AM ET Presenter: Frederic Guerard, PharmD, CEO The webcast will be accessible via the link:

https://journey.ct.events/view/19df556a-f376-4c6d-af5b-d8220d561640 Cantor 2024 Global Healthcare Conference Presentation: Tuesday, September 17, 2024, 8:35 AM ET Presenter: Frederic Guerard, PharmD, CEO The webcast will be accessible via the link:

https://wsw.com/webcast/cantor22/register.aspx?conf=cantor22&page=opt&url=https://wsw.com/webcast/cantor22/opt/1938033,

The webcasts of both presentations can also be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.opthea.com.

About Opthea

Opthea (ASX/NASDAQ:OPT) is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies to address the unmet need in the treatment of highly prevalent and progressive retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME).

Opthea’s lead product candidate, sozinibercept, is being evaluated in two fully enrolled pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials (COAST, NCT04757636, and ShORe, NCT04757610) for use in combination with standard-of-care anti-VEGF-A monotherapies to improve overall efficacy and deliver superior vision gains compared to standard-of-care anti-VEGF-A agents.

To learn more, visit our website at www.opthea.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Authorized for release to ASX by Frederic Guerard, CEO

Investor Inquiries

PJ Kelleher

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Email: pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com

Phone: 617-430-7579

Media Inquiries

Silvana Guerci-Lena

NorthStream Global Partners

Email: silvana@nsgpllc.com

Join our email database to receive program updates:

Tel: +61 (0) 3 9826 0399, Email: info@opthea.com Web: www.opthea.com

Source: Opthea Limited

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.