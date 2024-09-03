Global Vein Illuminator Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

Vein Illuminator Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The vein illuminator market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $24.07 billion in 2023 to $29.51 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to medical imaging advancements, growing number of medical procedures, pediatric and geriatric vein access challenges, focus on patient comfort and safety, emergency and critical care settings, rise in blood donation activities.

The vein illuminator market is projected to grow strongly, reaching $68.34 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to integration with telemedicine practices, focus on minimally invasive procedures, global health crises preparedness, continued growth in home healthcare, integration with electronic health records.

The increasing incidence of vein diseases is expected to propel the growth of the vein illuminator market going forward. A vein disease is a common vascular disorder called vein disease that causes the veins to build up a lot of pressure affected by varicose veins. Blood vessel injury, caused by trauma, intravenous catheters or needles, chemotherapeutic agents, infectious organisms, pregnancy, and varicose veins are associated with a higher risk of superficial thrombophlebitis and causes vein disease, vein illuminators are required for healthcare providers to increase the ability of diagonalization of the disease.

Key players in the vein illuminator market include AccuVein Inc., CAREstream Group Inc., Sharn Anesthesia Inc., Infrared Imaging LLC, Near Infrared Imaging Inc., Translite LLC, Venoscope LLC.

Major companies operating in the vein illuminator market are developing new infrared light-based vein illuminators to gain a competitive edge in the market. Near-infrared light refers to the portion of the electromagnetic spectrum that lies just beyond the visible light spectrum, characterized by wavelengths slightly longer than those of visible red light.

1) By Technology: Near-Infrared Illumination, Transillumination, Ultrasound Technologies

2) By Application: Intravenous Access, Blood Draw, Other Applications

3) By End User: Hospitals, Rehabilitation Centers, Blood Donation Camps, Academic Institutions

North America was the largest region in the vein illuminator market in 2023. The regions covered in the vein illuminator market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

A vein illuminator, also known as vein visualization, is a device that uses near-infrared (NIR) imaging to locate and map subcutaneous veins and increase the ability of healthcare providers to see veins. These use a variety of techniques for vein visualization.

Vein Illuminator Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global vein illuminator market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Vein Illuminator Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on vein illuminator market size, vein illuminator market drivers and trends, vein illuminator market major players, vein illuminator competitors' revenues, vein illuminator market positioning, and vein illuminator market growth across geographies. The vein illuminator market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

