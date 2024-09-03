Viscosupplementation Global Market 2024 To Reach $6.19 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 10.5%

Viscosupplementation Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $6.19 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. ” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The viscosupplementation market has experienced robust growth in recent years, from $3.74 billion in 2023 to $4.15 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%. The growth in the historical period can be attributed to an aging population, rising obesity rates, enhanced insurance coverage, growing awareness, patient preference, and increased osteoarthritis cases.

What Is the Estimated Market Size of The Global Viscosupplementation Market and Its Annual Growth Rate?

The viscosupplementation market is projected to grow strongly, reaching $6.19 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to regulatory support, alternative payment models, increased healthcare expenditure, research and development, expansion of indications.

Growth Driver of The Viscosupplementation Market

The rise in the prevalence of osteoarthritis is expected to propel the growth of the viscosupplementation market going forward. Osteoarthritis refers to a degenerative joint disease, also known as a common form of arthritis, in which the joints start to break down, mostly in the hips, knees, and hands. Viscosupplementation treatment helps to reduce pain and facilitate smooth bone movement by injecting hyaluronic acid straight into the bone joints which enables a reduction in pain and improves the bone’s functionality.

Which Market Players Are Driving the Viscosupplementation Test Market Growth?

Key players in the viscosupplementation market include Seikagaku Corporation, Anika Therapeutics Inc., Bioventus LLC, Sanofi S.A., Zimmer Biomet, Avanos Medical Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

What Are the Dominant Trends in Viscosupplementation Market Size and Growth?

Major companies operating in the viscosupplementation market are developing innovative supplements to gain a competitive edge in the market.

How Is the Global Viscosupplementation Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Single Injection Viscosupplementation, Three Injection Viscosupplementation, Five Injection Viscosupplementation

2) By Source: Avian Origin, Non-Avian Origin

3) By Hyaluronic Acids: Standard Hyaluronic Acid, Stabilized Hyaluronic Acid

4) By Application: Knee Osteoarthritis, Hip Osteoarthritis, Hand Osteoarthritis

5) By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Viscosupplementation Market

North America was the largest region in the viscosupplementation market in 2023. The regions covered in the viscosupplementation market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Viscosupplementation Market Definition

Viscosupplementation refers to a process where hyaluronic acid, a fluid that resembles gel, is injected straight into the joint. Synovial fluid around joints naturally contains hyaluronic acid, which helps lessen friction while moving.

Viscosupplementation Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global viscosupplementation market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The viscosupplementation market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

