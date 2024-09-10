Sports Medicine Global Market 2024 To Reach $11 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 8.1%

Sports Medicine Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The sports medicine market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $7.44 billion in 2023 to $8.06 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to military operations and conflicts, rise in commercial aviation, global geopolitical changes, regulatory standards and compliance, fluctuations in fuel prices.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Sports Medicine Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The sports medicine market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $11 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing military expenditure, expansion of commercial aviation, technological advancements in refueling systems, global geopolitical changes, adoption of sustainable aviation fuels.

Growth Driver Of The Sports Medicine Market

The rise in sports injuries is expected to boost the growth of the sports medicine device market going forward. Sports injury refers to the various types of wounds that commonly occur during athletic activity. Sports medicine devices are utilized for more than just injury treatment, they can also be used for performance training, physical therapy, and injury prevention, hence, the rise in sports injuries is expected to boost the sports medicine devices market.

Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Sports Medicine Market Share?

Key players in the sports medicine market include Arthrex Inc., Conmed Corporation, DJO LLC, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Stryker Corp., Smith & Nephew PLC, Breg Inc.

Which Key Trends Are Driving Sports Medicine Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the sports medicine device market are adopting a strategic partnership approach to expand capabilities partner. Strategic partnerships refer to a process in which companies leverage each other's strengths and resources to achieve mutual benefits and success.

How Is The Global Sports Medicine Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Orthopedic Devices, Body Reconstruction And Repair, Body Support And Recovery, Body Monitoring And Evaluation, Accessories

2) By Orthopedic Product: Artificial Joint Implants, Arthroscopy Devices, Fracture Repair Devices, Prosthesis, Orthobiologic

3) By Recovery And Support Product: Braces, Performance Monitoring Devices, Accessories, Other Recovery Products

4) By Application: Knee Injury, Shoulder Injury, Ankle-Foot Injury, Back-Spine Injury, Hand-Wrist Injury, Hip-Groin Injury, Arm-Elbow Injury

5) By End Users: Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Sports Medicine Market

North America was the largest region in the sports medicine device market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the sports medicine devices market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the sports medicine devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Sports Medicine Market Definition

Sports medicine devices refer to devices that aid in the recovery of patients from injuries sustained while participating in sports, exercise, or other physical activities. It is used to avoid and treat musculoskeletal issues such as sprains, strains, fractures, and ligament repairs, as well as repetitive motion injuries and upper and lower back pain from sports.

Sports Medicine Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global sports medicine market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Sports Medicine Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on sports medicine market size, sports medicine market drivers and trends, sports medicine market major players, sports medicine competitors' revenues, sports medicine market positioning, and sports medicine market growth across geographies. The sports medicine market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

