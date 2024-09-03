PHILIPPINES, September 3 - Press Release

September 3, 2024 Tol thanks LTO for pushing back deadline for temporary and improvised license plates, asks agency to ramp up production of official license plates to close backlog Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino on Tuesday (September 3) thanked the Land Transportation Office (LTO) for pushing back to December 31 the grace period for the use of temporary and provisional license plates for motorcycles and motor vehicles, without the threat of apprehension and penalties. At the same time, the senator called on the agency to use the extension period to ramp up its production of official license plates for the benefit of millions of riders and motorists. Interviewed by host Aljo Bendijo on DZXL's 'Straight to the point,' Tolentino said, "We thank the LTO for extending the deadline. The prohibition will resume by December 31, but we hope that by that time, the LTO will have already studied the consequences of its policy and the steps needed to resolve its own backlog." He continued: "They promised to make significant progress. We'll see what happens on December 31, whether the deadline will be extended further, or if plates will finally be issued. You know, December 31 is also an imaginary target because it's right before the New Year." While the LTO claims that it has closed the license supply shortage for motor vehicles, the senator said that the backlog remains significant in the case of motorcycle riders. Tolentino shared: "For Cebu, the LTO came up with a 'solution' that required motorcycle owners to secure a certification to prove that they have not been issued an official license plate yet. They are made to line up and pay P40 for this document. If they get caught, the fine is P5,000." "Do not penalize motorcycle riders for a problem they did not create. They are unduly being burdened instead of being allowed to ply the road and make a living," he asserted. The senator also cited the need for the timely issuance of license plates, alongside the Official Receipt/Certificate of Registration (OR/CR) of vehicles. "The issuance of plates should coincide with the release of the OR/CR. It takes longer to produce a motorcycle or car than it does to make a plate. Assembling a vehicle takes more time than producing a plate," Tolentino stressed. Finally, Tolentino reiterated his appeal to the LTO to refrain from issuing similar regulations on riders in consideration of the measure he sponsored - Senate Bill No. 2555 - which seeks to remove the 'double plate' requirement for motorcycles under the 'Doble Plaka' Law (Republic Act 11235). Several motorcycle riders and delivery riders groups have expressed their full support for SBN 2555 and look forward to its passage, according to the senator. The groups visited the Senate to thank Tolentino and its principal author, Senator JV Ejercito, when SBN 2555 was unanimously passed by the senators last July 29. Meanwhile, its counterpart House measure has hurdled the committee level, and will be calendared for plenary deliberations soon. Tol, nagpasalamat sa LTO sa pagpapalawig ng deadline para sa paggamit ng temporary at improvised license plates; nanawagan din sa ahensya na pabilisin ang produksyon ng mga opisyal na plaka Nagpasalamat si Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino sa Land Transportation Office (LTO) sa pagpapalawig nito hanggang Disyembre 31 ng 'grace period' para patuloy na magamit ang temporary o improvised license plates nang walang bantang huli o multa. Gayunpaman, nakiusap ang senador sa ahensya na gamitin din ang naturang palugit para pabilisin ang produksyon nito ng official license plates para sa kapakinabangan ng milyun-milyong riders at mga motorista. Sa panayam ni Aljo Bendijo sa programang 'Straight to the point' sa DZXL, sinabi ni Tolentino: "Salamat sa LTO sa pag-uurong ng deadline pero sana sa pagsapit ng Disyembre 31, ay naisip na rin nila ang implikasyon ng kanilang polisiya, gayundin ang mga hakbang na nararapat para maresolba ang kanyang backlog sa pag-iisyu ng plaka." Aniya, nangako naman ang LTO na uusad din ang pagpapagawa ng plaka. "Tignan natin kung ano ang mangyayari sa Disyembre 31, kung dapat ba uli itong i-extend o kung mayroon nang sapat na plaka. Kasi parang imaginary target din yan dahil bisperas na yan ng bagong taon." Habang may pahayag ang LTO na resolbado na umano ang supply shortage para sa motor vehicles, idiniin ni Tolentino na nananatiling malaki ang backlog para sa milyun-milyong motorcycle riders. Paliwanag pa nya: "Sa Cebu, ang naging 'solusyon' ay papilahin ang mga rider para makakuha ng sertipikasyon mula sa LTO bilang patunay na wala pa silang natatanggap na plaka. Kailangan din nilang magbayad ng P40 para rito, at kapag sila'y nahuli, P5,000 ang multa. Napakalaki!" "Huwag sanang parusahan ang motorcycle riders para sa problemang wala naman silang kinalaman. Pinapahirapan sila imbis na hayaang bumiyahe at makapag-hanapbuhay," ani Tolentino. Ayon pa sa senador, makatwiran lamang na dapat isabay sa pag-iisyu ng plaka ang paglalabas ng Official Receipt/Certificate of Registration (OR/CR) , dahil kasama ito sa bayad ng bumibili ng sasakyan. Bilang panghuli, nakiusap ang senador sa LTO na huwag nang mag-isyu ng karagdagang prohibisyon sa mga rider habang hinihintay ang pagsasabatas ng Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2555 na kanyang inisponsor. Hangad ng SBN 2555 na alisin ang 'double plate requirement' para sa mga motorsiklo sa ilalim ng kontrobersyal na 'Doble Plaka' Law (Republic Act 11235). Suportado naman ang panukala ng maraming motorcycle riders at delivery riders' groups, aniya, at umaasa rin sila sa agarang pagpasa nito. Sa katunayan, personal na nagtungo sa Senado ang naturang mga grupo nang ipasa ng mga senador ang SBN 2555 noong Hulyo 29. Samantala, aprobado na sa committee level ang House counterpart ng panukala, at nakatakda na rin itong isalang sa deliberasyon ng Kamara.

