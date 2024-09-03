Back To School Anxiety and Stress - Tips on How Parents and Kids Can Help Manage Emotions with Emotional Intelligence

The Emotions Volcano: Sid the Super Happy Kid and Laura the Emotions Explorer - The Emotions Volcano (Emotional Intelligence Series Book 1) Jomo Jesus Thomas Suriel, child prodigy, multi-published, best-selling children’s author

Provided by the Smart Brain Train Academy

VALLEY STREAM, NEW YORK, USA, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Parents, preschoolers, kindergarteners, and elementary schools face back-to-school anxiety in the month of September. Many children have emotions and feelings running high when they go back to school. Fear, anxiety, and stress are not just limited to children as parents also have pressure related to kids going back to school. Jomo Jesus, an 8-year-old multi-published author , and CEO of the Super Happy Kid Publishing, offers insight with his book for kids ages 2-7, the Emotions Volcano and the Angry Vacuum . “New school, new friends, new schedules are part of the back to school experience and the best things are dealt with advanced preparation, positive flexible mindset, and staying calm,” according to Jomo Jesus.“This is the key focus of The Emotions Volcano book for children including neurodiverse learners with ADHD, autism, and anxiety to understand and develop coping skills and boost their emotional intelligence. Going back to school is about adapting, being ready to learn to meet challenges with mindfulness, self-awareness, self-care, and calm, flexible and growth mindset,”, says Sandra Clifton, the book's editor and founder of Positive and Mindful Parenting.com.Jomo Jesus believes that parents and teachers need tools to help children understand how to manage emotions. Fictional stories are a great way to show how having a flexible mindset and being mindful to validate the feelings of your child may help them to understand and manage their emotions as well as develop higher emotional intelligence. Jomo Jesus explains that “emotional intelligence is a vital skill for academic success as children must manage interpersonal social relationships and also be focused and ready to learn.”Some tips that he offers for children when learning to cope with the challenges of going back to school are as follows:1. Both parents and kids must maintain a positive attitude;2. Be mindful of your emotions and others' emotions,3. Practice and prepare to be ahead of your time schedule;4. Visualize yourself and the environment and also visit the school to allow yourself to be more comfortable;5. Develop a daily positive mantra like, ‘I am smart, I am confident, I can learn from my mistakes. I appreciate and have gratitude for the positive things in my life.’6. Validate your child’s emotions because they are natural and we all have them and make us human.7. Stop, Pause, Take Deep Breaths, and Think Before You Act can help you manage your emotions.“Although going back to school is never easy, emotional intelligence is helping to transform lives and may allow your child not just survive but thrive in school and interpersonal social relationships,” explained Jomo Gamal Thomas, illustrator of the Emotions Volcano and co-founder of Positive and Mindful Parenting.About the AuthorJomo Jesus Thomas Suriel is a prodigy, fluent in Spanish and English, multi-published, best-selling children’s author on Amazon. He loves boxing, swimming, coding, and studying Hebrew and Mandarin. He is the CEO of Super Happy Kid Publishing and the author of the popular Emotional Intelligence children's series Sid the Super Happy Kid and Laura the Emotions Explorer. His interactive books entertain and educate young learners and neurodiverse learners (Autism, ADHD) develop emotional intelligence and coping skills. He has a new book, The Angry Vacuum, teaching kids the importance of self-regulation and emotional intelligence. He is the co-founder of the Smart Brain Train Academy and attends the Clifton Academy.Jomo Gamal Thomas is a versatile figure, serving as an author, illustrator, artist, attorney, entrepreneur, and game developer. He has developed children's educational technology and emotional intelligence apps. He is the co-founder of Positive Peers Learning Software Partners, the Smart Brain Train Academy, ParentsHelpParents.com, and Positive and Mindful Parenting. Jomo has written "My First Bible for Kids.” Inspired by his son, he has developed cognitive behavior and emotional intelligence apps for all children, including autism spectrum, ADHD, and ODD.About the EditorSandra M. Clifton, MBA, is an educator, entrepreneur, software developer, and founder of the Clifton Academy. She co-founded Positive Peers Learning Software and the Smart Brain Train Academy. Sandra is also the co-author of EI And IQ 10 in 1 for young learners 2 to 6. She is the editor of "The Emotions Volcano" and "My First Bible for Kids." Additionally, she co-founded ParentsHelpParents.com, ChangeChildBehavior.com, and Positive and Mindful Parenting Academy. She focuses on Emotional and Social Intelligence for young school children and parents and is co-founder of the Emotional Intelligence Young Leaders Information Academy (EIYL Academy).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.