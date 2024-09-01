Statement on Liverpool City Council court decision

Monday, 2 September 2024

The NSW Government welcomes Justice Robson’s ruling today in the Land and Environment Court.

As per the undertakings agreed during the hearings, Liverpool City Council, who were largely unsuccessful in their legal challenge, will be required to respond to the initial notice of intention to defer the election and suspend the Council by COB Thursday, 5 September.



As Minister, I was provided with information by the Office of Local Government concerning widespread dysfunction and maladministration within the Council. I don’t need to revisit these concerns.



Justice Robson’s judgement is clear that the advice given to the Minister about the serious concerns at Council was reasonable.



Justice Robson has also been quite clear that the intention of publishing the report was to ensure the community understood the reasons to establish the public inquiry and was “a system of responsible government that promotes accountability through transparency” and was not evidence of either actual or apprehended bias.



A number of serious allegations had also been made known to the Office of Local Government by Council employees, members of the community, councillors, and Members of State and Federal Parliament.

These concerns remain and will be addressed in the public inquiry.



The decision to hold a public inquiry and the reasons why an inquiry was needed, was outlined in the advice provided by the Office of Local Government.

