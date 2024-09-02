Vivek Tandon to Judge America’s Best EB-5 Project at the 2024 Global Mobility & Investment Summit in Miami

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vivek Tandon, an EB-5 financial professional, has been announced as a judge for the 2024 Global Mobility & Investment Summit. This premier event, organized by Uglobal Immigration Magazine and EB5 Investors Magazine (1), will take place from August 28 at 5pm to August 29 at 5pm EDT at the Mandarin Oriental in Miami.The Global Mobility & Investment Summit is a platform dedicated to fostering connections and advancing knowledge within the realms of global residency, citizenship by investment, and real estate investment (2). This summit offers an opportunity for professionals to network and engage with stakeholders across various sectors. Attendees will benefit from educational panels, intimate networking sessions, and insights from speakers.With an understanding of immigration and investment dynamics, Vivek brings experience and insight to the summit. His role will be pivotal in evaluating and guiding discussions on EB-5 capital and alternative funding sources.About the EventThe summit aims to offer participants the chance to build robust international partnerships and stay updated on current trends (3). The event's focus includes an exploration of EB-5 capital and various alternative funding mechanisms.Vivek Tandon’s ContributionAs a judge, Mr. Tandon will share his inputs and opinions in assessing discussions and presentations and aim to ensure that the summit’s goals of knowledge sharing and strategic networking are met. His expertise will guide the summit’s attendees through the complex landscape of global mobility and investment.“It’s an honor to serve as a judge to evaluate EB-5 projects” said Vivek Tandon, Managing Director, Sequence Financial. “The EB-5 program has been instrumental in facilitating foreign investment and job creation in the U.S., and events like these help promote the best practices within the industry.”Event DetailsDate and Time: August 28, 5pm – August 29, 5pm EDTLocation: Mandarin Oriental, Miami, 500 Brickell Key Drive, Miami, FL 33131, United StatesFor more information about the event, please visit the official event website https://eb5brics.com/ Subscribe on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVWx8xHlE51VeI_oip9lmEQ Follow on Twitter: https://x.com/eb5brics About Vivek TandonVivek Tandon is a figure in the global mobility and investment sector, known for his expertise and leadership. His involvement in the 2024 Global Mobility & Investment Summit reflects his commitment to advancing industry standards and fostering international collaboration.The information is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to be solicitation regarding and securities transaction and or investment relationship. Securities may only be offered to accredited investors by private placement memorandum (“PPM”). Private placements are illiquid and involve a significant degree of risk relating to investment returns, including the loss of your entire investment.Securities offered through Sequence Financial Specialists, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC dba InvestAmerica. EB5Brics and Sequence Financial Specialists are separate and unaffiliated legal entities; neither is responsible for the services of the other. EB5BRICS is not a broker-dealer and is not regulated by FINRA or any other regulatory authority.(1) https://www.uglobal.com/en/immigration/conference/global-mobility--investment-summit/ (2) https://www.uglobal.com/en/about/ (3) https://www.uglobal.com/en/immigration/conference/global-mobility--investment-summit/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.