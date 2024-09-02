Archery hunter survives bear attack in Island Park

On the morning of Sunday, Sept. 1, an archery hunter was attacked by an adult male grizzly bear west of Henrys Lake in Island Park. The man was hunting elk with a friend on the Caribou-Targhee National near the Divide Creek Road when the attack occurred.

During the surprise encounter, one of the hunters was knocked down and bitten by the bear. Both men were able to utilize their sidearms to shoot the bear, deterring the attack and killing the bear.

The hunters were able to call 911 and the injured individual was transported by helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Fish and Game responded to the scene after coordinating with Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Caribou-Targhee National Forest and Emergency Medical Service teams. Conservation Officers conducted a thorough investigation and determined that the hunters acted in self-defense during a surprise encounter with the bear from a very close distance.

“I am extremely grateful that both of these individuals survived this encounter,” says Fish and Game Regional Supervisor Matt Pieron. “I have had the opportunity to speak with the injured hunter and his family and they are truly wonderful people. I wish him a speedy recovery from his injuries and the trauma these two hunters experienced.”

Grizzly bears are protected under State and Federal law, and Fish and Game would like to remind hunters that grizzly bears may be encountered in north Idaho and the Greater Yellowstone areas.

Here are some good reminders when hunting in grizzly country: