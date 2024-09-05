65% Smaller Than AIA Fiber Optic Cable: TiniFiber to Debut Micro Armor Fiber to European Audience at ECOC 2024

U.S. fiber optic manufacturer expands into Europe, showcasing innovative Micro Armor Fiber cable at the continent’s premier optical communication event

ECOC 2024 is the perfect platform to introduce our Micro Armor Fiber technology to the European market.” — Tom Brown, President

LINDENHURST, NEW YORK, USA, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- TiniFiber , the exclusive manufacturer of U.S. patented and UL-listed TiniFiber Micro Armor Fiber™ optical cabling solutions, is to demonstrate its Micro Armor Fiber optic cable to a European audience for the first time, when it attends the ECOC 2024 optical communication tradeshow. Micro Armor Fiber optic cable uses a mix of Kevlarand stainless steel to create an armored fiber optic cable that is 65% smaller and 75% lighter than traditional Aluminum Interlock Armor (AIA).The European launch comes as part of TiniFiber’s European and global expansion plans, with ECOC (the European Conference on Optical Communication taking place in Frankfurt, Germany from September 22-26, 2024. ECOC is Europe’s most prestigious optical communication event and visitors to the TiniFiber booth (#F30) will be able to see how this reduced cable size and weight enables fiber density to be increased 12-fold and labor time / cost reduced by 63% during a typical installation. The cutting-edge cable delivers exceptional durability, flexibility, EMI resistance and protection, and is being targeted at data centers, broadband networks, security systems, as well as in industrial, transport and commercial applications.“ECOC 2024 is the perfect platform to introduce our Micro Armor Fiber technology to the European market,” said Tom Brown, President TiniFiber. “Our solutions have already transformed fiber optic cabling in the U.S. and Canada, and we’re excited to bring the same level of innovation and performance to a global audience as we aim to provide advanced cabling solutions that offer superior protection, improved space utilization and cost savings.”To schedule a meeting at ECOC 2024, please contact us at sales@tinifiber.com.For more information, visit www.tinifiber.com About TiniFiber:TiniFiber is an award-winning and U.S. Patented innovator redefining industry standards with its Micro Armor Fiber™ Cable. This revolutionary solution is 65% smaller and 75% lighter than traditional Aluminum Interlock Armor (AIA) cables. Trusted by prominent technology, construction, and IT corporations, TiniFiber boasts the industry’s smallest outer diameter, featuring a crush-proof, rodent-resistant design, capable of withstanding the harshest environmental conditions. Its stainless-steel construction provides unparalleled durability, making it ideal for aerials, underground, and powered cable applications, including A/V & Security, Commercial & Residential, DAS/Wireless, Broadband, Transportation, and Data Center installations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.