Governor Newsom Proclaims Labor Day 2024

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a proclamation declaring September 2, 2024, as Labor Day in the State of California.

The text of the proclamation and a copy can be found below:

PROCLAMATION



On Labor Day, we recognize and thank all the working people who sustain our state and nation and fuel our prosperity.



California is committed to protecting and supporting our diverse and dynamic workforce. In recent years, our state has taken historic action to protect warehouse workers from unsafe production quotas, end decades-old, exploitative pay practices in the garment industry, give fast-food workers a voice in setting workplace standards, and ensure that workers with disabilities are paid a fair wage.



Working to expand access to good jobs and tackle income inequality, my Administration has released a plan to dramatically expand apprenticeship programs in California, creating more opportunities for people of all backgrounds to earn as they develop valuable skills and experience for the jobs of tomorrow.



The state is also developing a new Master Plan on Career Education that will guide efforts to prioritize hands-on learning for students and workers and bolster pathways to high-paying and fulfilling careers, including those that do not require a college degree.



California is committed to building an economy that works for working people. This Labor Day and every day, we continue our work to expand access to good jobs, secure safe and healthy workplaces, and create new pathways for upward mobility. Together, we can deliver the promise of Labor Day for all hardworking Californians and their families.



NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim September 2, 2024, as Labor Day.



IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 30th day of August 2024.



GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California

ATTEST:

SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.

Secretary of State

