MiddleGround Capital launches Voluntary Public Takeover Offer for STEMMER IMAGING AG

Offer document published today following approval by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin)

Acceptance period starts today and will end at midnight (CEST) on September 02, 2024

Offer price of EUR 48.00 per share in cash represents an attractive premium of approximately 52 percent to the closing price of the STEMMER IMAGING AG share on July 19, 2024

Management and Supervisory Boards of STEMMER IMAGING AG welcome and support the transaction, subject to review of the offer document.

LEXINGTON, Ky., Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ventrifossa BidCo AG (“Bidder”), a holding company controlled by MiddleGround Capital ("MiddleGround"), published today the offer document (“Offer Document”) for the voluntary public takeover offer (“Takeover Offer”) for all outstanding shares of STEMMER IMAGING AG (“STEMMER”; ISIN DE000A2G9MZ9 / GSIN A2G9MZ ) following approval by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (“BaFin”). MiddleGround is an operationally-focused private equity firm that makes majority investments in North American and European headquartered middle market industrial and specialty distribution businesses.

STEMMER shareholders can now accept the Takeover Offer and tender their shares at a price of EUR 48.00 per share, offering an attractive opportunity to immediately realize significant value. The offer price represents an attractive premium of approximately 52 percent to the closing price of the STEMMER share on July 19, 2024, and a premium of approximately 41 percent to the volume-weighted average share price of the past three months up to and including July 21, 2024. The acceptance period for the Takeover Offer starts today and will end at midnight (CEST) on September 30, 2024.

The STEMMER Management and Supervisory Boards welcome and support the Takeover Offer, subject to their final review of the Offer Document. STEMMER’s Management and Supervisory Boards will issue and publish the legally required reasoned opinion concerning the Takeover Offer after carefully reviewing the Offer Document.

The Takeover Offer contains market standard closing conditions and no minimum acceptance threshold. The Takeover Offer is subject to certain customary conditions, in particular regulatory clearances. The detailed terms and conditions of the Takeover Offer can be found in the Offer Document. After completion of the Takeover Offer, the Bidder intends to take STEMMER private, which could, inter alia, be effected through a delisting.

All relevant details regarding the acceptance of the Takeover Offer are set out in the Offer Document, which is available online at https://www.project-oculus.de . Along with the German version of the Offer Document, a non-binding English version of the Offer Document is also available at this web address.

About MiddleGround

MiddleGround Capital is a private equity firm based in Lexington, Kentucky with over $3.5 billion of assets under management. MiddleGround makes majority investments in middle market B2B industrial and specialty distribution businesses. MiddleGround works with its portfolio companies to create value through a hands-on operational approach and partners with its management teams to support long-term growth strategies. For more information, please visit: https://middleground.com .

About STEMMER IMAGING AG

STEMMER IMAGING AG is the leading international systems house for machine vision technology. With a background of all-round engineering expertise, STEMMER IMAGING AG delivers the entire spectrum of machine vision services for both, industrial and non-industrial applications – from value-added services to the development of subsystems and its own products, based on an extensive commercial range of products. For more information, please visit: https://www.stemmer-imaging.com/.

Media Contacts:

International media inquiries

Stephan Göttel

Kekst CNC

Stephan.Goettel@kekstcnc.com

+49 162 269 4588

US media inquiries

Doug Allen/Maya Hanowitz

Dukas Linden Public Relations

MiddleGround@dlpr.com

+1 (646) 722-6530



