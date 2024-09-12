Global Single Use Bioprocessing Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

Single Use Bioprocessing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The single use bioprocessing market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $22.34 billion in 2023 to $26.71 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to biopharmaceutical production, biotechnology and cell culture processes, reduction of cross-contamination risks, regulatory compliance in bioprocessing, demand for cost-effective solutions.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The single use bioprocessing market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $55.84 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expansion of personalized medicine, gene and cell therapy production, continuous bioprocessing adoption, biomanufacturing for rare diseases, expansion of biosafety levels, emerging markets and global biomanufacturing hubs.

Growth Driver Of The Single Use Bioprocessing Market

The rise in chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the single-use bioprocessing market going forward. Chronic diseases are long-term medical conditions that persist over an extended period, typically three months or more. Single-use bioprocessing technologies play a critical role in the production of biopharmaceuticals used for the treatment of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune disorders, offering efficient and scalable solutions for the development and manufacturing of life-saving drugs.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the single use bioprocessing market include GE Healthcare Technologies Ltd., Eppendorf AG, Corning Incorporated, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sartorius AG, JM BioConnect BV.

Major companies operating in the single-use bioprocessing market are focused on innovative products such as Ultimus Single-Use Process Container Film to gain a competitive advantage and enhance their technology offerings. Ultimus Single-Use Process Container Film is an innovation integrated into Mobius 3D process containers, offering a remarkable tenfold increase in abrasion resistance compared to other single-use bioprocessing films.

Segments:

1) By Product: Single-Use Media Bags And Containers, Single-Use Assemblies, Single-Use Bioreactors, Disposable Mixers, Other Products.

2) By Workflow: Upstream, Fermentation, Downstream

3) By Application: Filtration, Storage, Cell Culture, Mixing, Purification

4) By End User: Biopharmaceutical And Pharmaceutical companies, Contract Research Organizations And Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CROs and CMOs), Academic and Research institutes

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the single-use bioprocessing market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the single use bioprocessing market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Single Use Bioprocessing Market Definition

Single-use bioprocessing refers to bioprocessing equipment designed to be used only once and then discarded. These are generally made of plastic components that are sterilized using gamma radiation. It can help save cleaning time, water, and energy consumption. Single-use bioprocessing is used throughout the bioproduction workflow with the minimum risk of cross-contamination.

Single Use Bioprocessing Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Single Use Bioprocessing Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on single use bioprocessing market size, single use bioprocessing market drivers and trends, single use bioprocessing market major players, single use bioprocessing competitors' revenues, single use bioprocessing market positioning, and single use bioprocessing market growth across geographies. The single use bioprocessing market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

