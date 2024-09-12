Smart Air Purifier Global Market 2024 To Reach $14.25 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 13.2%

Set-Top Box Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The smart air purifier market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $7.76 billion in 2023 to $8.68 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to air quality concerns and pollution, health and wellness trends, allergies and respiratory conditions, awareness of indoor air pollution, growth in urban living.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The smart air purifier market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $14.25 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to iota integration for smart air monitoring, demand for virus and pathogen removal, growth in home automation and smart homes, sustainable and eco-friendly purification methods, remote air quality control through smartphones, adoption of air purifiers in healthcare facilities.

Growth Driver Of The Smart Air Purifier Market

The increasing prevalence of airborne diseases is expected to fuel the growth of the smart air purifier market going forward. Airborne diseases such as COVID-19 are caused by the transmission of viruses through the air from one person to another in the form of droplets or aerosolized particles. Rising airborne disease cases promote the use of air purifiers as the patients face breathing issues.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the smart air purifier market include Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Xiaomi Corp., Unilever Blueair, Coway Co. Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Dyson Technology Limited.

Major companies operating in the smart air purifier market are focusing on innovative products such as wearable air purifier to drive revenues in their market. A wearable air purifier is a portable, personal device designed to improve the air quality near the person wearing it.

Segments:

1) By Product Type: Dust Collectors, Fume And Smoke Collectors, Others Product Types

2) By Technique: High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA), Thermodynamic Sterilization System (TSS), Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation, Ionizer Purifiers, Activated Carbon Filtration, Other Techniques

3) By End-Users: Residential, Commercial

4) By Distribution Channel: Aftermarket, Original Equipment Manufacturers

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the smart air purifier market in 2023. The regions covered in the smart air purifier market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Smart Air Purifier Market Definition

Smart air purifiers are used to minimize the presence of total volatile organic compounds, particulate matter, smoke, pollen grains, dust, harmful chemicals, gases, and other pollutants in the air. A smart air purifier is an upgraded version of a traditional air purifier that is incorporated with technology to provide pure, dust, and contaminate-free air. It is connected to wireless networks such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth and can be remotely operated by using an app on smartphones to measure and monitor airborne particles in the surroundings and deliver real-time captured data. It is used for the purification of airborne toxins and particulate matter.

Smart Air Purifier Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Smart Air Purifier Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on smart air purifier market size, smart air purifier market drivers and trends, smart air purifier market major players, smart air purifier competitors' revenues, smart air purifier market positioning, and smart air purifier market growth across geographies. The smart air purifier market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

