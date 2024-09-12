Single-Use Assemblies Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

Single-Use Assemblies Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The single-use assemblies market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.1 billion in 2023 to $6.27 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to biopharmaceutical manufacturing, flexibility and cost efficiency, reduction of cross-contamination risks, regulatory compliance in biomanufacturing, demand for modular and plug-and-play systems.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The single-use assemblies market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $14.16 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expansion of personalized medicine, gene and cell therapy production, continuous biomanufacturing adoption, modular and flexible biomanufacturing facilities, emerging markets and global biomanufacturing hubs, single-use manufacturing for vaccine production.

Growth Driver Of The Single-Use Assemblies Market

An increase in demand for biopharmaceuticals and a rise in life science R&D are expected to propel the growth of single-use assemblies market. Biopharmaceuticals are sophisticated medicines produced from living cells or organisms and are frequently created using cutting-edge biotechnological techniques. Single-use systems are utilized in biopharmaceutical manufacturing. Increased lie science R&D spending is also a contributor to the development of new drugs.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the single-use assemblies market include Avantor Inc., Corning Incorporated, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sartorius AG, Merck KGaA, Entegris Inc., KUHNER AG.

Major companies operating in the single-use assembly market are focused on innovative services such as FlexConnexx to gain a competitive advantage. FlexConnexx is an innovative single-use assembly service designed to significantly reduce lead times and enhance reliability within the single-use supply chain.

Segments:

1) By Product Type: Filtration Assemblies, Bag Assemblies, Bottle Assemblies, Mixing System Assemblies

2) By Solution: Standard Solutions, Customized Solutions

3) By Application: Cell Culture And Mixing, Filtration, Storage, Sampling, Fill-Finish application

4) By End User: Biopharmaceutical And Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research And Contract Manufacturing Organizations, Academic And Research Institutes

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the single-use assemblies market in 2023. The regions covered in the single-use assemblies market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Single-Use Assemblies Market Definition

Single-use assemblies refer to single-use components that ensure the sterilized fluid flow of pharmaceutical products. These are fully completed process systems that are customer-specific, ready-to-use, all-in-one solutions composed of various plastic parts that are integrated into a single unit. Single-use assemblies offer the benefits of fewer cross-contamination and leakage concerns, fewer production interruptions, lower costs, and many more. The single-use assemblies are used to connect medical and laboratory instruments and equipment.

Single-Use Assemblies Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Single-Use Assemblies Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on single-use assemblies market size, single-use assemblies market drivers and trends, single-use assemblies market major players, single-use assemblies competitors' revenues, single-use assemblies market positioning, and single-use assemblies market growth across geographies. The single-use assemblies market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

