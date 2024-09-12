Network Transformation Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Network Transformation Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The network transformation market has witnessed remarkable growth, expanding from $59.57 billion in 2023 to $92.2 billion in 2024, with a staggering compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 54.8%. Despite challenges, such as legacy infrastructure and rising bandwidth demand, the market is projected to reach $511.59 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 53.5%, driven by remote workforce needs, supply chain resilience, network automation, digital transformation, and competitive pressures.

Companies Embrace Employee Devices, Fueling Network Transformation Market Growth

The increasing adoption of bring your own device (BYOD) policies is significantly contributing to the network transformation market's growth. BYOD allows employees to connect to organizational networks and perform their tasks using personal devices like smartphones, tablets, and laptops. This shift necessitates a reconstruction of network architecture to accommodate diverse devices. According to Cisco, 89% of IT departments support BYOD, with 69% of IT leaders viewing it positively. Consequently, the widespread adoption of BYOD is expected to drive further growth in the network transformation market.

Major Companies and Innovations in Network Transformation

Key players in the network transformation market include International Business Machines Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd., Dell EMC, Ciena Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Cisco Systems Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., NEC Corporation, Intel Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Samsung Group, VMware Inc., Aryaka Networks Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., CenturyLink, Silver Peak Systems Inc., ZTE Corporation, ALE International SAS, BT Group PLC, Cato Networks, Colt Technology Services Group Limited, Comarch SA, Coriant GmbH, CSG International, ECI Telecom, Infosys Limited, Fortinet Inc., Broadcom Inc., AT&T Inc., and Accenture plc.

Trends Shaping the Future of Network Transformation

A significant trend driving the network transformation market is the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI). AI is becoming crucial for next-generation cloud networks and network infrastructure modernization. Telecommunications companies are leveraging AI to predict and mitigate network disruptions, enhancing service continuity and operational efficiency. For example, Ericsson launched AI-powered services, Network Intelligence and Omni Network Channel, to enhance network security and user experience.

Market Segmentation

The network transformation market is segmented as follows:

•By Solutions: Network Automation, 5G Networks, SDN & NFV, C-RAN

•By Organization Size: Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

•By Vertical: BFSI, Energy and Utility, Government, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, Other Verticals

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the network transformation market in 2023 and is expected to remain the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The detailed report offers in-depth analysis of regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Network Transformation Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Network Transformation Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on network transformation market size, network transformation market drivers and trends, network transformation market major players, network transformation competitors' revenues, network transformation positioning, and network transformation growth across geographies. The network transformation market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

