Control Valve Market Growth, Size, Demands and Trends 2027 | At CAGR of 7.0%

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The implementation of automation technologies has helped minimize liquid wastage in pipes and valves, leading to cost reductions. Many industries are embracing automation and control technologies by upgrading their existing industrial valves, thereby driving market growth. The global control valve market size accounted for $5.40 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $7.96 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.0 % from 2020 to 2027.

Additionally, the increased focus on oil and gas production in North America has significantly raised the demand for control valves in the region. Substantial investments in oil and gas extraction have spurred infrastructural development, creating a significant demand for control valves and further boosting market growth.

Driving Factors:

In 2019, Asia-Pacific dominated the global control valve market, in terms of revenue, accounting for about 40.20% share of the global control valve industry, followed by North America and Europe.

The Global Control Valve Market is segmented on the basis of type, operation, application, and region.

On The Basis of Type, the market is divided into linear, and rotary. The linear segment had the highest revenue in 2019.

On The Basis of Operation, it is classified into pneumatic control valve, hydraulic control valve, and electrical control valve. The pneumatic control valve segment had the highest revenue in 2019.

On The Basis of Application, the market is divided into electrical power, oil & gas, water & wastewater, automotive, pharmaceuticals, mining, chemicals, food & beverages, and others. The water & waste-water management segment had the highest revenue in 2019.

Region Wise, the global control valves market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

Top Companies Profiled:

The key players profiled in the control valve market report include Crane Co., include Crane Co., Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corporation, Schlumberger Ltd, Metso Corporation, KSB SE & Co. KGaA, KITZ Corporation, Samson Aktiengesellschaft, and Velan Inc.

Key Findings Of The Study

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging control valve market trends and dynamics.

• By type, the linear segment registered the highest revenue in the control valve market in 2019.

• Depending on the operation, the pneumatic control valve segment dominated the control valve market, in terms of revenue in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR 5.6% during the forecast period

• The key players within the control valve market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps understand the competitive outlook of the control valve industry.

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the control valve market trends and emerging opportunities of the market.

• The global control valve market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

