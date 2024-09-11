NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments For 2024-2033

NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global NGS-based RNA sequencing market has experienced rapid expansion, growing from $2.79 billion in 2023 to $3.49 billion in 2024, at a robust CAGR of 24.9%. Despite the complexities of advancing technology and market challenges, the market is anticipated to reach $8.39 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.5%, driven by increasing adoption in clinical diagnostics, global collaborations, and advancements in ethical and regulatory frameworks.

Precision Medicine Drives Growth in NGS-Based RNA Sequencing

The burgeoning field of precision medicine is a major driver for the growth of the NGS-based RNA sequencing market. Precision medicine enables tailored treatment plans based on a genetic understanding of diseases, such as cancer. This approach is enhanced by NGS-based RNA sequencing, which helps identify disease mechanisms and guide targeted treatments. For instance, the Swedish Government's $21.15 million investment in Genomic Medicine Sweden (GMS) highlights the growing emphasis on integrating precision medicine into healthcare systems, thereby boosting demand for NGS-based RNA sequencing.

Key Players and Market Trends

Leading companies in the NGS-based RNA sequencing market include Illumina Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd. These players focus on enhancing their technological capabilities and expanding market reach. A notable trend is strategic partnerships aimed at improving diagnostic capabilities and market expansion. For example, The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) partnered with various industry and academic entities in May 2022 to develop novel diagnostic tools for RNA viruses, demonstrating the sector’s collaborative efforts.

Market Trends

Key trends influencing the NGS-based RNA sequencing market include:

• Single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq)

• Spatial transcriptomics

• Epitranscriptomics

• Multi-omics integration

• Sustainable agriculture

These trends reflect the market’s dynamic nature and its focus on innovation and integration.

Segments:

• Product and Service: Sample Preparation Products, Sequencing Platforms and Consumables, Sequencing Services, Data Analysis, Storage, and Management

• Technology: Sequencing by Synthesis, Ion Semiconductor Sequencing, Single-molecule Real-time Sequencing, Nanopore Sequencing

• Application: Expression Profiling Analysis, Small RNA Sequencing, De Novo Transcriptome Assembly, Variant Calling and Transcriptome Epigenetics

• End User: Research & Academia, Hospitals & Clinics, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the NGS-based RNA sequencing market in 2023. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by increasing investments in genomics and expanding research infrastructure.

NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on NGS-based RNA sequencing market size, NGS-based RNA sequencing market drivers, rna sequencing market trends, NGS-based RNA-sequencing market major players, NGS-based RNA sequencing market competitors' revenues, NGS-based RNA sequencing market positioning, and NGS-based RNA sequencing market growth across geographies. The NGS-based RNA sequencing market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

