Vital Parameter Monitoring Devices And Equipment Global Market 2024 To Reach $10.51 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.2%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The vital parameter monitoring devices and equipment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $7.33 billion in 2023 to $7.95 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to aging population, chronic diseases, patient empowerment, healthcare digitization.

The vital parameter monitoring devices and equipment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $10.51 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to remote patient monitoring, personalized medicine, preventive healthcare, value-based healthcare.

The increase in the geriatric population is expected to boost the growth of the vital parameter monitoring devices and equipment market going forward. The geriatric population refers to the percentage of people 65 and older to those between the ages of 18 and 64 who are employed. The increasing elderly population globally requires continuous monitoring of vital signs, contributing to the demand for monitoring devices and equipment.

Key players in the vital parameter monitoring devices and equipment market include Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Halma PLC, Masimo Corporation, General Electric Company, Medtronic PLC, Nihon Kohden Corporation.

Major companies operating in the vital parameter monitoring devices and equipment market are developing new products such as ambulatory blood pressure monitoring tools to meet larger customer bases, more sales, and increase revenue. Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) refers to a medical diagnostic tool used to monitor a patient's blood pressure over an extended period, typically 24 hours or longer, while they go about their daily activities.

1) By Product Type: Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices, Pulse Oximeters, Temperature Monitoring Devices

2) By Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices: Aneroid BP Monitors, Digital BP Monitors, Ambulatory BP Monitors, Blood Pressure Instrument Accessories

3) By Pulse Oximeters: Table-top/Bedside Pulse Oximeters, Fingertip Pulse Oximeters, Hand-held Pulse Oximeters, Wrist-worn Pulse Oximeters, Pediatric Pulse Oximeters

4) By Temperature Monitoring Devices: Digital Thermometers, Infrared Thermometers, Temperature Strips

5) By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Home Care Settings

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the global vital parameter monitoring devices and equipment market in 2023. North America was the second-largest region in the vital parameter monitoring devices and equipment market share. The regions covered in the vital parameter monitoring devices and equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Vital Parameter Monitoring Devices And Equipment Market Definition

Vital parameter monitoring devices and equipment are used to monitor critical parameters such as blood pressure, heart rate, and other physiological parameters.

