Global Catechin Market Expected to Reach $21.1 Million by 2030 Amid Rising Demand in Pharmaceuticals and Nutraceuticals

Catechin Market

The global catechin market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2030, driven by its extensive use in pharmaceuticals, food & beverages.

Growing consumer awareness of catechin's health benefits is significantly propelling market growth worldwide.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Catechin Market by Source, Type, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” The global catechin market size was valued at $14,825.2 thousand in 2020, and is projected to reach $21,099.9 thousand by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2030.

▶ 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6955

An chemical substance linked to flavonoids is called catechin. Tea leaves, broad beans, apricots, black grapes, strawberries, cherries, and berries are the most popular sources. They are extensively utilized in the production of skin and hair care products by the cosmetics industry. In the pharmaceutical sector, they are frequently employed to treat a variety of illnesses. The main factors propelling this market's expansion are the rising incidence of cancer and chronic illnesses, technological developments in the production of catechins, and the rapidly aging population. However, one important aspect that is anticipated to somewhat restrict market expansion is customer ignorance of the advantages of catechin products.

The sources, types, applications, and regions of the catechin market are the segments that divide it up. It is divided into categories such as tea, fruits, and others based on the source. The catechin market is divided into several segments based on type, including Epigallocatechin (EGC), Epigallocatechin-3-Gallate (EGCG), and others. It is separated into medications, food and drink, dietary supplements, and other categories based on application. The catechin market is examined in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America (LAMEA) according to region.

Due in large part to the fact that green tea is a popular dietary source of catechin, the tea category was the source of the greatest revenue in 2020. In 2020, the pharmaceutical category had the biggest market share by application. Because it is used to treat cardiovascular and chronic illnesses, the pharmaceutical industry held the highest proportion of the catechin market.

In the upcoming years, market expansion is anticipated to be driven by Asia-Pacific and North America. Growing disposable income and a sharp increase in the demand for dietary supplements are anticipated to be the main factors propelling market expansion in these areas. The catechin market is significantly influenced by uses in pharmaceuticals, food, and drink.

Porter's Five Forces analysis of the catechin industry emphasizes the competitiveness of the market in terms of the strength of manufacturers, suppliers, customers, and new entrants. New competitors and products have also entered the market as a result of growing consumer knowledge of catechin products and the amount of studies examining the advantages of catechin in various health-related conditions.

The market's growing demand for catechins has led to a spike in R&D spending to look into possible uses for the molecule. Nonetheless, the expansion of the catechin sector is being threatened by laws in certain nations, like Europe. Strict guidelines govern health claims pertaining to catechins in the European Union. Market participants are required to present scientific proof of the effectiveness of their catechin-containing goods. Consequently, goods containing catechins often have their health claims rejected.

In addition to digestive health, catechins are utilized to enhance immunity, feminine health, oral health, skin health, weight control, diabetes, cognitive health, sport endurance, and cardiovascular health. It has shown to be among the components with the most versatility.

▶ 𝐒𝐏𝐄𝐀𝐊 𝐖𝐈𝐓𝐇 𝐀𝐍𝐀𝐋𝐘𝐒𝐓 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/6955

Catechin had a rather minor impact on the catechin business because of its significance in bolstering the immune system. In particular, catechin has been praised as a useful extra strategy for fighting infections like the flu.

The rise in incidence of protein deficiency has raised demand for alternative replacements for conventional protein sources. This requirement led to the extraction of catechin from sources of sustainable protein. Diabetes and cancer are two health problems that can be brought on by a protein shortage. Consuming catechins may lower the chance of developing chronic, non-communicable diseases. These elements increase sales of catechin products, which is anticipated to support the expansion of the worldwide catechin market.

Because catechin has so many health benefits, it is being used more and more in food and beverage products, cosmetics, nutraceuticals, and dietary supplements. Businesses in these end-user groups are using catechins to expand their product options. Therefore, it is projected that further product launches containing catechins will boost market sales. Growth in the market is anticipated as a result of these catechin market trends.

📍𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 :

• Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd.,

• Biosynth Carbosynth,

• Botaniex Inc.,

• Cayman Chemical Company,

• Chengdu Wagott Bio-tech Co. Ltd,

• Hunan Sunfall Bio-tech Co. Ltd,

• Indena,

• INDOFINE Chemical Company Inc.,

• Infré SA,

• Taiyo International are some of the major companies in the worldwide catechin industry.

📍𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

💡With a predicted valuation of $14,825.2 thousand in 2020 and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% from 2021 to 2030, the global catechin market is expected to reach $21,099.9 thousand by 2030.

💡North America was the region that contributed the most, with $715.8 thousand in 2020 and an expected CAGR of 3.2% to reach $963.1 thousand by 2030.

💡According to the report, the tea segment contributed the most to the market, with $10,583.1 thousand in 2020 and an estimated $14,790.0 thousand by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% over the forecast period.

💡At $9,042.9 thousand in 2020, the epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG) sector was the largest contributor to the market by type. It is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% to reach $12,687.7 thousand by 2030.

💡Pharmaceuticals was the application sector that contributed the most to the market, with $5,871.8 thousand in 2020 and a projected $8,157.9 thousand by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% during the forecast period.

▶ 𝐁𝐔𝐘 𝐍𝐎𝐖 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/35be41f23fb4bed71572406224016a6d

📝 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view of providing business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We have professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high-quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every piece of data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies in domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

📞𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (toll-free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/food-and-beverages

Follow Us on Blog: https://www.dailyreportsworld.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.