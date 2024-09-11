Probiotics In Animal Feed Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments For 2024-2033

Probiotics In Animal Feed Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global probiotics in animal feed market is projected to grow from $5.09 billion in 2024 to $7.25 billion by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. This growth builds on a strong foundation, with the market expanding from $4.67 billion in 2023, driven by factors such as antibiotic reduction in animal agriculture, increased pet populations, and the rising demand for improved feed productivity and faster feed conversion rates.

The Role of Probiotics in Meeting the Growing Demand for Eggs and Poultry Meat

The increasing demand for eggs and poultry meat is a key driver of growth in the probiotics in animal feed market. This demand is fueled by global population growth, greater purchasing power, and urbanization, coupled with a rising awareness of the nutritional benefits of eggs and meat. Probiotics, when added to poultry feed, help maintain the health and immunity of farm animals, leading to increased production of eggs and meat. For instance, the United States Department of Agriculture reported that the total value of egg production in the United States surged to $19.4 billion in 2022, up 122% from the previous year, reflecting the growing demand for eggs despite a slight decrease in overall production.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies in the probiotics in animal feed market include Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Royal DSM N.V., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Evonik Industries AG, and Land O'Lakes Inc., among others. These companies are actively engaged in partnerships and collaborations to enhance their product offerings and market reach. For example, in January 2023, Evonik partnered with Dr. Eckel Animal Nutrition to expand its gut health portfolio, which includes several probiotics aimed at laying hens, by incorporating phytogenics.

Trends: Partnerships and Collaborations Driving Innovation

Partnerships and collaborations have become a significant trend in the probiotics in animal feed market. Companies are increasingly forming strategic alliances with technology firms to boost product development and expand their market presence. Evonik's recent partnership with Dr. Eckel Animal Nutrition exemplifies this trend, enabling Evonik to broaden its range of gut health products for poultry.

Probiotics In Animal Feed Market Segments:

• By Form Type: Dry, Liquid

• By Source Type: Bacteria, Yeast and Fungi

• By Application Type: Cattle, Poultry, Swine, Aquaculture, Other Applications

•

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the probiotics in animal feed market in 2023 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The region's rapid growth is driven by increasing industrialized livestock production, a shift towards natural and organic farming, and rising awareness among farmers about the benefits of probiotics in animal nutrition.

