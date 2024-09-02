Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market Trends 2024 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2031

Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market

The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets

Significant surge in fuel prices, increase in inclination toward e-bikes as an eco-friendly & efficient solution for commute supplement” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market. The concept of electric scooter and motorcycle is typically attributed to the transportation options that use a propulsion technology, which does not produce internal combustion engine exhaust or other carbon emissions when it operates. The concept of electric motorcycle or scooter is integrated with an electric motor and rechargeable batteries for forwarding propulsion. It is primarily designed to replace conventional ways of travel as they lead to environmental pollution.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A12724

Based on vehicle type, the e-scooter/moped segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than four-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The e-motorcycle segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

𝐄𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐒.𝐩.𝐀, 𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐜𝐬 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩, 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐨 𝐄𝐜𝐨 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐯𝐭 𝐋𝐭𝐝, 𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐞-𝐦𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇, 𝐇𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐚 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐀𝐈𝐌𝐀 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩 𝐂𝐨. 𝐋𝐭𝐝, 𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐬𝐨𝐧, 𝐋𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐇𝐮𝐬𝐪𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐚 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇, 𝐁𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐬𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜, 𝐀𝐥𝐭𝐚 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐀𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐯𝐭 𝐋𝐭𝐝 (𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐭𝐭𝐨𝐧), 𝐊𝐓𝐌 𝐀𝐆, 𝐁𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦 𝐂𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐨 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global electric scooter and motorcycle market based on vehicle type, battery type, range, power, vehicle class, usage, and region.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/f06b012f380bb699fde52ed8b3d07621

In addition, the electric scooter and motorcycle market size has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to increased demand for improved vehicle performance and the inclination of consumers toward environment-friendly vehicles. Furthermore, the companies operating in the market have adopted partnerships, investments, and product launches to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. For instance, in May 2022, Hero Electric announced a partnership with Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd. (Chola), which was the financial services arm of Murugappa Group, to offer easy and smart financing options for its electric two-wheelers.

Based on range, the less than 75 miles segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The more than 100 miles segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A12724

Based on region, the market across the Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The LAMEA region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period.

The factors such as increase in government initiatives toward electric mobility, rise in fuel prices, and consumer inclination toward use of e-bikes as an eco-friendly & efficient solution for commute supplement the growth of the electric scooter and motorcycle market. However, high initial cost of e-bikes and scooter and ban on use of e-bikes in major cities of China are the factors expected to hamper the growth of the market. In addition, improvement in infrastructure and growth in advancement in battery technology create market opportunities for the key players operating in the market.

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A12724

The report analyzes these key players in the global electric scooter and motorcycle market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance, and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Two-Wheeler Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/two-wheeler-market-to-reach-260-60-billion-globally-by-2032-at-6-4-cagr-allied-market-research-302000089.html

Electric Ships Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electric-ship-market-to-reach-23-8-billion-globally-by-2032-at-18-0-cagr-allied-market-research-301915936.html

Electric Vehicle Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2023/10/23/2764378/0/en/Electric-Vehicle-Market-EV-Industry-Is-Set-to-Reach-an-Estimate-of-823-75-Billion-by-2030-at-a-Compound-Annual-Growth-Rate-CAGR-Of-18-2-Allied-Market-Research.html

E-SUV Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/09/09/2293989/0/en/E-SUV-Market-to-Garner-252-72-Billion-by-2030-Allied-Market-Research.html

Europe Electric Vehicle Chargers Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/10/14/1929021/0/en/Europe-Electric-Vehicle-Chargers-Market-to-Witness-a-CAGR-of-29-4-by-2023-Says-Allied-Market-Research.html

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.