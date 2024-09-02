Canadian Start-Up Terre.Vision launches world’s First Russian Language Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) Channel

Rudy Rupak terre.vision Rudy Rupak

CALABASAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rudy Rupak , co-founder of Terre.Vision , proudly announces the launch of Terre.Russian, the first Russian language Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television (FAST) channel in North America. Available in both the U.S. and Canada through FREEBIE.TV, Terre.Russian marks a significant milestone as the inaugural Russian language FAST channel, catering to the diverse Russian-speaking communities."We are thrilled to introduce Terre.Russian, providing a dedicated platform for Russian-speaking audiences in North America and the globe," said Rudy Rupak. "This launch represents our commitment to serving niche communities with quality content that resonates."Terre.Russian is only the beginning of Terre.Vision’s ambitious plans for 2024. The company is set to launch two more channels including Terre.Sinhalese, which caters to the Sri Lanka diaspora, and Terre.Hakka, targeting the Chinese Hakka community.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗧𝗲𝗿𝗿𝗲.𝗩𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻Terre.Vision is a pioneering digital media company focused on FAST channels that cater to underserved ethnic communities, by providing accessible and culturally relevant content, Terre.Vision aims to connect audiences with their heritage while offering advertisers unique opportunities to reach these niche markets. Terre.Vision also created cutting-edge AI technology that performs driven program scheduling, AI-based social media connectivity, and AI-based lip-synched dubbing tech pioneered through Soundimage, a Force Multiplier company.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗰𝗲 𝗠𝘂𝗹𝘁𝗶𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗲𝗿 𝗩𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝗯𝘀Force Multiplier Venture Labs creates AI-based media startups and was co-founded by Rudy Rupak, Praveen Varshney, and Charles Gadalla. For more information, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.