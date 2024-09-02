Digital Textile Printing Market Growth, Segmentation, and Forecast Analysis for the period from 2021 to 2030

Digital Textile Printing Market

Digital Textile Printing Market Report 2021 - By Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Forecast To 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global digital textile printing market generated $2.0 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $7.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in demand for 3D printing technologies, change in fashion trends, and advancements in printing methods have boosted the growth of the global digital textile printing market. However, harmful environmental impact of digital textile printing and high cost of equipment and raw materials hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in demand from the emerging economies is expected to create new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic negatively affected the textile printing industry due to strict short and long-distance mobility restrictions. Moreover, the majority of the manufacturing factories were closed.

The prolonged lockdown resulted in disruption of the supply chain and increase in prices of raw materials.

The report segments the global digital textile printing market on the basis of substrate, ink type, end use, and region.

Based on substrate, the polyester segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the market. However, the silk segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period.

On the basis of end-use, the display & others segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the market. However, the technical textiles segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 16.1% from 2021 to 2030.

The global digital textile printing market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Europe held the lion's share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period.

The global digital textile printing market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Huntsman Corporation, Am Printex Solutions, AGS Transact Technologies Limited, Hollander B.V, China Dyeing Holdings Ltd., Dickson Coatings, Dazian LLC, Fisher Textiles Inc., Digitex India Inc., and Mehler Technologies GmbH.

