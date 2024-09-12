Military Transport Aircraft Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

Military Transport Aircraft Global Market Size, Growth Analysis, Growth Demands, Forecast to 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The military transport aircraft market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $32.8 billion in 2023 to $36.23 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to strategic airlift capability, humanitarian missions, tactical mobility, troop and cargo transport, aerial refueling.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The military transport aircraft market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $51.8 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to autonomous cargo handling, sustainability initiatives, medical evacuations, paratroop drops, joint operations.

Growth Driver Of The Military Transport Aircraft Market

The rise in demand for rotorcraft airplanes is expected to propel the growth of the military transport aircraft market in the forecast period. With increasing tension between various global nations, countries strive to enhance their aerial combat and support capabilities during war or enemy attacks. Such countries plan to upgrade their military rotorcraft airplane fleet with highly functional and advanced aircraft to increase their military dominance.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the military transport aircraft market include Airbus SE, Textron Aviation Inc., Rostec Corp., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Embraer SA, Boeing Company, Northrop Grumman Corporation.

Major companies operating in the military transport aircraft market are showcasing next-generation transport aircraft such as the C-390 Millennium to highlight the new capabilities of a modern military multi-mission tactical air transport aircraft. The C-390 Millennium is a next-generation military tactical transport aircraft.

Segments:

1) By Aircraft Type: Fixed Wings, Rotorcraft

2) By Payload: Below 50 Tons, 51 Tons To 100 Tons, 101 Tons And Above

3) By Application: Transportation, Emergency Services, Combat Operation, Command And Control, Surveillance, Intelligence And Reconnaissance

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the military transport aircraft market in 2023. Middle East is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the military transport aircraft market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Military Transport Aircraft Market Definition

Military transport aircraft refers to a military-owned transport aircraft used to support military operations by performing multi-role duties such as aerial refueling, intelligence-gathering, rescue missions, transporting military cargo & military troops, military vehicles, and others. Military transport aircraft have a huge cargo storage space in which a wide range of things can get stored. In addition, these aircraft are designed to carry military tanks, small trucks, and armed vehicles from military base stations to war sight or other required locations without much human effort.

