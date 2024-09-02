PHILIPPINES, September 2 - Press Release

September 2, 2024 Gatchalian: Mobilize LGUs to combat malnutrition Senator Win Gatchalian is seeking the mobilization of local government units (LGUs) to combat malnutrition, undernutrition, and stunting, especially among poor families. At least P40 billion is needed to increase the grants to beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipinong Program (4Ps) to help them combat malnutrition and mitigate the impact of inflation, Action for Economic Reform Executive Director Filomeno Sta. Ana III said in a briefing last month. A study by state think tank Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS) found that one in three Filipino children below five years old are stunted or too short for their age. The study also emphasized that stunting harms the economy and national development. In 2019, UNICEF estimated that the economic cost of stunting is P174.4 billion every year. Aside from increasing resources, however, Gatchalian emphasized the important role of LGUs in delivering nutrition and feeding programs. Under the Basic Education and Early Childhood Care and Development Alignment Act (Senate Bill No. 2575), which Gatchalian filed, LGUs shall be responsible for the implementation of early childhood care and development (ECCD) programs, which covers the full range of health, nutrition, early childhood education, and social services development programs for the holistic needs of children below five years old. The proposed measure provides that LGUs shall include allocations from the Special Education Fund and the Gender and Development Fund in implementing ECCD programs. LGUs' responsibilities shall include the achievement of universal coverage for the National ECCD System, the provision of facilities and resources, and the creation of plantilla positions for child development teachers and child development workers, among others. "Sa pagsugpo natin sa malnutrisyon, mahalaga ang pakikilahok ng ating mga local government units, lalo na't sila ang mas malapit sa ating mga kababayang nangangailangan ng tulong. Isinusulong natin na bigyan natin ng mas malawak na papel ang ating mga LGUs sa paghahatid ng mga programa sa nutrisyon at early childhood care and development upang maabot natin ang bawat isa sa mga kababayan nating nangangailangan ng tulong," said Gatchalian, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education. Gatchalian: Pakikilahok ng mga LGU upang sugpuin ang malnutrisyon paigtingin Isinusulong ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang mas aktibong pakikilahok ng mga local government units (LGUs) sa pagsugpo ng malnutrisyon, kakulangan sa nutrisyon, at stunting, lalo na sa mga mahihirap na pamilya. Kailangan ng pondong hindi bababa sa P40 bilyon upang itaas ang ayuda sa mga benepisyaryo ng Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipinong Program (4Ps) upang masugpo ang malnutrisyon at maka-agapay sa epekto ng pagtaas ng mga bilihin, ayon kay Action for Economic Reform Executive Director Filomeno Sta. Ana III sa isang briefing noong nakaraang buwan. Ayon sa isang pag-aaral ng Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS), isa sa tatlong batang Pilipino na wala pang limang taong gulang ang stunted o maliit para sa kanilang edad. Binigyang diin din ng pag-aaral ang pinsalang dulot ng stunting sa ekonomiya at pag-unlad ng bansa. Noong 2019, may estima ang UNICEF na umaabot sa P174.4 bilyon kada taon ang katumbas na pinsalang dulot ng stunting sa ekonomiya. Maliban sa pagdagdag ng pondo, binigyang diin ni Gatchalian ang mahalagang papel ng mga LGU sa pagpapatupad ng mga programa sa nutrisyon at feeding. Sa ilalim ng Basic Education and Early Childhood Care and Development Alignment Act (Senate Bill No. 2575) na inihain ni Gatchalian, magiging responsable ang mga LGU sa pagpapatupad ng mga programa para sa early childhood care and development (ECCD) na sasaklawain ang kabuuan ng mga programang pangkalusugan, nutrisyon, early childhood education, at social services development upang tugunan ang pangangailangan ng mga batang wala pang limang taong gulang. Nakasaad sa naturang panukala na maglalaan ang mga LGU ng pondo mula sa kanilang Special Education Fund at Gender and Development Fund para sa pagpapatupad ng mga programa sa ECCD. Kabilang sa magiging responsibilidad ng mga LGU ang pagkamit ng universal coverage para sa National ECCD System, ang probisyon ng mga pasilidad at iba pang mga resources, ang paglikha ng mga plantilla positions para sa mga child development teachers at child development workers, at iba pa. "Sa pagsugpo natin sa malnutrisyon, mahalaga ang pakikilahok ng ating mga local government units, lalo na't sila ang mas malapit sa ating mga kababayang nangangailangan ng tulong. Isinusulong natin na bigyan natin ng mas malawak na papel ang ating mga LGUs sa paghahatid ng mga programa sa nutrisyon at early childhood care and development upang maabot natin ang bawat isa sa mga kababayan nating nangangailangan ng tulong," ani Gatchalian, Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Basic Education.

