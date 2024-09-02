New Beginnings High School Teachers Commend Organization's Commitment to Excellence and Student Success

Educators at New Beginnings High School praise the organization’s commitment to excellence and value the benefits they receive, the supportive academic community they’re a part of, and the wonderful students they get to connect with

LAKELAND, Fla., Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With three campuses serving over 1,000 Florida students, New Beginnings High School (NBHS) in Lakeland, Winter Haven, and Fort Meade are committed to providing students with a fresh start. Exceptional education relies on outstanding instruction, and NBHS strives to create a supportive academic environment and community for students and teachers alike.



Educators cite several reasons why they find their work so rewarding. For starters, the organization offers competitive pay and benefits, including 100% paid healthcare, an FRS retirement plan, and tuition reimbursement opportunities. They work with every teacher and student to ensure each person has an ideal schedule so they thrive not only at NBHS but also in their lives as a whole. The teachers are strongly aligned with the New Beginnings High School mission, which is to create the best educational environment for students who are seeking a new beginning.

Not only have teachers expressed that the program rewards hard work, but many also enjoy the camaraderie among colleagues. One said, “One of the best parts of my time there was working with my coworkers at the company.” The dedicated instructors work in a collaborative environment where students' needs are the top priority. New Beginnings High School strives to create a community amongst not only the students but also the staff where there is a strong sense of inclusion and support.

One of the greatest benefits for many instructors at NBHS is the ability to connect with students. Several teachers have voiced appreciation for the opportunity to work with a diverse population of promising students intent on earning diplomas. Staff have the unique opportunity of getting to interact one-on-one with students to help them achieve their goals. These intelligent and engaged students help motivate the teaching staff.

One employee stated, “The students are wonderful!” Another shared, “Spending time with the students was enlightening as I learned something from them, and it helped me gain new insights, too.” Instructors noted that students in the program are respectful and exhibit good manners. Perhaps this is because, as one teacher put it, “Students feel a sense of belonging.”

NBHS courses are fully aligned with state standards, and teachers are encouraged to use creative approaches to differentiate instruction to address their students' different learning styles. One teacher highlighted the "flexibility to innovate within the standards" and proudly shared how they developed and implemented a unique elective course by incorporating elements of project-based learning to engage students in hands-on, real-world experiences.

About New Beginnings High School

Launched in 2011, New Beginnings High School is a non-traditional charter school based in Central Florida that offers personalized academic options for students aged 15-24 who want to earn their high school diploma. New Beginnings High School in Lakeland, Winter Haven, and Fort Meade serves over 1,000 students.

