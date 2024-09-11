Global Polyphenols Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Polyphenols Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global polyphenols market is poised for rapid expansion, projected to grow from $2.14 billion in 2023 to $2.45 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%. This growth is driven by increasing demand for natural antioxidants and dietary supplements, coupled with the expansion of the food and beverage industries and the rise of functional foods and nutraceuticals. The market is expected to reach $4.27 billion by 2028, with a higher CAGR of 14.8%, reflecting the growing interest in personalized and targeted polyphenol supplements.

Growing Awareness of Herbal Products Sparks Demand for Polyphenols in Healthcare

The rising awareness of the benefits of herbal products over synthetic drugs is significantly contributing to the growth of the polyphenols market. Herbal medicines, polyphenols, and nutraceuticals are gaining traction globally as consumers increasingly turn to these products for various health concerns. The trend is evident across both developing and developed nations, with a notable surge in acceptance and public interest in natural therapies. For instance, herbal supplement sales in the US increased by 9.7% in 2021, according to the American Botanical Council.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the polyphenols market include The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Cargill Inc., Diana Naturals S.A.S. Unipersonelle, and Frutarom Industries Ltd., among others. These companies are focusing on product innovation to meet rising demand and enhance their market presence. A prominent trend in the market is the introduction of new products leveraging emerging technologies. For example, in July 2022, Genosa launched a phenol-rich olive fruit extract, Hytolive Infinity, which offers high purity hydroxytyrosol with improved stability and adaptability.

Market Segments:

• Type: Flavonoids, Phenolic Acids, Stilbenes, Lignans

• Source: Fruits, Vegetables, Whole Grains

• Application: Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplement, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific dominated the polyphenols market in 2023 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The region's growth is driven by increasing consumer awareness and the expanding application of polyphenols in various industries, including food, healthcare, and cosmetics.

Polyphenols Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Polyphenols Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on polyphenols market size, polyphenols market drivers and trends, polyphenols market major players, polyphenols competitors' revenues, polyphenols market positioning, and polyphenols market growth across geographies. The polyphenols market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

