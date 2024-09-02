Atos Market Update - September 2, 2024

Press release

Market Update

Atos updates its financial projections for 2024-2027 to reflect H1 2024 results, the current business environment in its key markets, and the expected impact on free cash flow1

No impact on the key terms of the financial restructuring plan agreed by a majority of the financial creditors and on 2024-2027 liquidity needs

Lower cash interest expense reflecting the terms and conditions of the financial restructuring plan 2

Positive cash generation expected in 2026, while lower than previously planned 3

Leverage ratio expected to be below 2.0x during 2027 vs by end-2026 previously

Target to recover a BB credit profile in the course of 2027, well ahead of end-2029 debt refinancing milestones

Expected timing to implement pre-arranged financial restructuring plan through the accelerated safeguard proceedings remains unchanged

Meeting for the vote of classes of affected parties on the accelerated safeguard proceedings expected on September 27, 2024

Court hearing for the approval of the accelerated safeguard plan expected on October 15, 2024

Following Court approval, implementation of the plan through several capital increases and debt issuances from November 2024 until January 2025





Implementation of the proposed financial restructuring plan will result in massive dilution of Atos existing shareholders

Paris, France – September 2, 2024 – Atos SE (“Atos” or the “Company”) announces today an update of the financial projections for the 2024-2027 period to reflect H1 2024 results, the current business environment and the expected impact on the Group free cash flow. Atos previously published its 2024-2027 business plan on April 29, 2024 as part of its financial restructuring process.

The updated business plan is based on the current Group perimeter.

20244

Group 2024 revenue of €9.7 billion compares with €9.8 billion communicated previously and represents an organic revenue evolution of circa -4.0% compared with 2023, and circa -3.3% compared with the business plan communicated on April 29, 2024.

Group Operating margin of €0.2 billion, or 2.4% of revenue, compared with €0.3 billion, or 2.9% of revenue, communicated previously.

Change in cash before debt repayment of €-0.8 billion compared with €-0.6 billion communicated previously. It excludes the full unwind of the working capital actions of circa €1.8 billion as of December 31, 2023, which will be covered from cash on the balance sheet.

20275

The Group’s revenue of €10.6 million in 2027 compares with €11.0 billion communicated previously and represents a revenue CAGR6 of +1.2% over the 2023PF7-2027 period, compared with circa +2.3% communicated on April 29, 2024.

The Group Operating margin of €1.0 billion, or 9.4% of revenue, compared with €1.1 billion, or 9.9% of revenue, communicated previously.

Change in cash before debt repayment of €0.4 billion compares with €0.3 billion communicated previously.

On a like for like comparison basis8, cumulated change in cash before debt repayment over the 2024 – 2027 period amounts to €-528 million compared with €-194 million in the business plan dated April 29, 2024.

Key revisions to business plan hypothesis

The updated business plan takes into account current business trends and softer market conditions in some of the Group’s key regions, as evidenced as well across the industry. It also reflects the impact of some contract terminations and delays in award of new contracts and add-on work, as clients await the final implementation of the Group’s financial restructuring plan, which is expected, following the vote of classes of affected parties and the Court approval on the plan, early 2025.

In particular:

The updated business plan for Digital & Cloud reflects the return of positive organic revenue growth to July 2025 given the short commercial cycle and the termination of two large accounts.

BDS’ business plan was revised downwards to align with the current business momentum; the seasonality of change in working capital requirement was updated to reflect the planned delivery cycle of HPCs (High-Performance Computers).

The updated business plan for Tech Foundations includes the impact of contract terminations or lower scope of work as well as future client activity expectations.

Cash interest expense was decreased to reflect the financial terms & conditions of the financial restructuring9.

The updated business plan is presented in Appendix 1 together with a reminder of the business plan dated April 29, 2024.

Consequence of the updated business plan adjustment on liquidity, cash flow generation and financial leverage

Liquidity needs

Liquidity needs for 2024 and 2025 (cumulative) is €1.1 billion and within the New Financings10 of €1.75 billion committed by a group of banks and a group of bondholders as part of the financial restructuring of the Company.

Cash flow recovery

The Group is expected to turn free cash flow positive in 2026.

While 2026 Free Cash Flow is expected to be c.€215 million lower than previously planned, the Group still expects to turn free cash flow positive in 2026 with a change in cash position before debt repayment positive at €138 million11.

Financial leverage and credit rating

Assuming a full take up of the €233 million Rights Issue, as part of the implementation of the financial restructuring plan, the Group now expects its leverage ratio to be 2.95x at the end of 2026, versus circa 2.0x previously.

At the end of 2027, financial leverage would be below 2.0x, meaning that the 2.0x target originally planned for end-2026 would be reached in the course of 2027.

In view of the updated business plan, the targeted re-rating of the Company (targeting a BB credit profile) would still occur in the course of 2027, ahead of the first maturity date of the new money debt (maturing end-2029), which refinancing should take place during 2028.

Next steps

The update of the business plan has no impact on the financial restructuring calendar previously communicated:

The voting of classes of affected parties is intended to take place on September 27, 2024.

The hearing before the Specialized Commercial Court of Nanterre for the approval of the accelerated safeguard plan is intended to take place on October 15, 2024.

Once approved by the Court, the plan is expected to be executed from November 2024 until January 2025, and to lead to the equitization of €2.8 billion of debt, the reception of the €1.5 to €1.675 billion new money debt and the €233 million rights issue already backstopped in cash by financial bondholders for €75 million and by the creditors participating in the new financings by set off against a portion of their debts for €100 million, as previously communicated.

Following Court approval on the plan, the Group is confident on its ability to successfully close those transactions.

The Company will inform the market in due course of the next steps of its financial restructuring.

*

Atos SE confirms that information that could be qualified as inside information within the meaning of Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse and that may have been given on a confidential basis to its financial creditors has been published to the market, either in the past or in the context of this press release, with the aim of re-establishing equal access to information relating to the Atos Group between the investors.

*

Appendix 1: Updated business plan dated September 2, 2024 and reminder of the Adjusted business plan dated April 29, 202412

Digital & Cloud updated business plan (September 2, 2024)

Digital & Cloud, in € million 2023PF 2024E 2025E 2026E 2027E Revenue 3,518 3,341 3,315 3,567 3,892 Growth (%) -5.0% -0.8% 7.6% 9.1% Operating margin 237 62 224 311 415 OM% 6.7% 1.9% 6.7% 8.7% 10.6% OMDA (pre-IFRS 16) 88 250 341 442 OMDA (pre-IFRS 16) % 2.6% 7.5% 9.6% 11.4% Free cash flow before interest and taxes -102 26 239 377

Digital & Cloud adjusted business plan (April 29, 2024)

Digital, in € million 2023PF 2024E 2025E 2026E 2027E Revenue 3,476 3,347 3,443 3,729 4,070 Growth (%) -3.7% 2.9% 8.3% 9.1% Operating margin 233 95 254 349 458 OM% 6.7% 2.8% 7.4% 9.3% 11.3% Free cash flow before interest and taxes 46 91 276 420

***



BDS updated business plan (September 2, 2024)

BDS, in € million 2023PF 2024E 2025E 2026E 2027E Revenue 1,427 1,531 1,740 1,942 2,179 Growth (%) 7.3% 13.7% 11.6% 12.2% Operating margin 33 87 157 212 259 OM% 2.3% 5.7% 9.0% 10.9% 11.9% OMDA (pre-IFRS 16) 163 364 262 313 OMDA (pre-IFRS 16) % 10.6% 20.9% 13.5% 14.4% Free cash flow before interest and taxes -29 248 191 215

BDS adjusted business plan (April 29, 2024)

BDS, in € million 2023PF 2024E 2025E 2026E 2027E Revenue 1,438 1,553 1,836 2,054 2,253 Growth (%) 8.0% 18.2% 11.9% 9.7% Operating margin 35 87 189 237 269 OM% 2.4% 5.6% 10.3% 11.5% 11.9% Free cash flow before interest and taxes -71 152 331 97

***

Tech foundations updated business plan (September 2, 2024)

Tech Foundations, in € million 2023PF 2024E 2025E 2026E 2027E Revenue 5,185 4,857 4,497 4,486 4,538 Growth (%) -6.3% -7.4% -0.2% 1.1% Operating margin 150 89 27 205 326 OM% 2.9% 1.8% 0.6% 4.6% 7.2% OMDA (pre-IFRS 16) 282 232 384 504 OMDA (pre-IFRS 16) % 5.8% 5.2% 8.6% 11.1% Free cash flow before interest and taxes -203 -299 13 211

Tech Foundations adjusted business plan (April 29, 2024)

Tech Foundations, in € million 2023PF 2024E 2025E 2026E 2027E Revenue 5,179 4,857 4,637 4,670 4,724 Growth (%) -6.2% -4.5% 0.7% 1.1% Operating margin 148 101 87 243 368 OM% 2.9% 2.1% 1.9% 5.2% 7.8% Free cash flow before interest and taxes -160 -238 51 253

***



Atos Group updated business plan (September 2, 2024)

Atos Group, in € million 2023PF 2024E 2025E 2026E 2027E Revenue 10,130 9,729 9,552 9,996 10,609 Growth (%) -4.0% -1.8% 4.6% 6.1% Operating margin 420 238 408 728 999 OM% 4.1% 2.4% 4.3% 7.3% 9.4% OMDA pre-IFRS 16 533 846 988 1,260 OMDA % 5.5% 8.9% 9.9% 11.9% Free cash flow before interest and taxes -334 -25 444 802 Taxes -61 -54 -82 -129 Separation costs & other -169 -79 -42 -42 Interests -219 -170 -182 -186 Change in cash before before debt repayment -783 -328 138 445

Atos Group adjusted business plan (April 29, 2024)

Atos Group, in € million 2023PF 2024E 2025E 2026E 2027E Revenue 10,093 9,757 9,915 10,453 11,046 Growth (%) -3.3% 1.6% 5.4% 5.7% Operating margin 417 282 531 828 1,095 OM% 4.1% 2.9% 5.4% 7.9% 9.9% Free cash flow before interest and taxes -185 5 659 770 Taxes -61 -67 -92 -134 Separation costs & other -169 -79 -42 -42 Interests13 -219 -170 -182 -186 Free cash flow before debt repayment -634 -311 343 408

Appendix 2: FY23 actual – FY23 pro forma revenue and operating margin reconciliation

The tables below present the reconciliation between the FY 2023 actual revenue and operating margin and the 2023 pro forma revenue and operating margin, for the Group, Eviden, Tech Foundations and the two components of Eviden, Digital and BDS. Elements in reconciliation correspond mainly to businesses disposed in 2023.

External revenue 2023 FY Actuals Scope and FX impacts 2023 FY PF

(July 24 Rates) Digital 3,630 -112 3,518 BDS 1,459 -32 1,427 Sub-total Eviden 5,089 -144 4,945 Tech Foundations 5,604 -419 5,185 Total Group 10,693 -563 10,130





Operating margin 2023 FY Actuals Scope and FX impacts 2023 FY PF

(July Rates) Digital 257 -20 237 BDS 38 -5 33 Sub-total Eviden 294 -25 270 Tech Foundations 172 -22 150 Total Group 467 -47 420

Pro forma information consists in adjusting historical published information from scope changes but shall not be considered as pro forma information as defined by the EU Prospectus regulation.

Appendix 3: Free cash flow reconciliations

In € billion Reported 2023 Free cash flow -1.1 Less: working capital actions -1.8 Free cash flow assuming no working capital actions -2.9 2024E change in cash before the unwinding of working capital actions14 -0.8 Unwinding of the working capital actions -1.8 2024E change in cash after the unwinding of working capital actions15 -2.6

