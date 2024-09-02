Audit Advisory for Tuesday, September 03, 2024

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, September 03, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Athens Burr Oak Regional Water District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Belmont Martins Ferry Park District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Cuyahoga City of North Olmsted

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Village of Hunting Valley

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Darke Arcanum Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Defiance Defiance County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Defiance County Landfill

Financial Assurance Certification

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Public Health Services Council of Ohio

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Delaware Wornstaff Memorial Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Fairfield City of Pickerington

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Fayette Jefferson Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures BPM Joint Fire District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Franklin City of Dublin

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

East Main Street Special Improvement District of Columbus, Inc.

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Greene Greene County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Hamilton Village of Newtown Community Improvement Corporation, Inc.

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Harrison Harrison County Tourism Council

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Knox Knox County Regional Planning Commission

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Mount Vernon City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Mahoning North East Ohio Network

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Medina Spencer Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Mercer Village of Montezuma

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Miami Miami County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Miami County Public Health District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Montgomery Vance Darroch New Community Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA

City of Moraine

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Morgan York Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Muskingum Zanesville-Muskingum County Convention and Visitors Bureau

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Muskingum County Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Portage Portage County Metropolitan Housing Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit City of Streetsboro

Alternative Compliance Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Compliance Examination Preble Preble Shawnee Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit FFR

Putnam Putnam County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Richland Cass Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Ross Ross County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Sandusky Fremont City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Scioto Portsmouth City Health Department

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA

City of Portsmouth

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Madison Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Stark City of Canal Fulton

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Stark Area Regional Transit Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Summit Summit/Akron Solid Waste Management Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Tuscarawas Grandview Union Cemetery

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Vinton Knox Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA

Warren Mason Port Authority

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Wayne City of Rittman

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Wood Northwestern Water and Sewer District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.