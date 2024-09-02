Audit Advisory for Tuesday, September 03, 2024
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, September 03, 2024.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Athens
|Burr Oak Regional Water District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Belmont
|Martins Ferry Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Cuyahoga
|City of North Olmsted
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Village of Hunting Valley
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Darke
|Arcanum Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Defiance
|Defiance County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Defiance County Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Public Health Services Council of Ohio
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Delaware
|Wornstaff Memorial Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Fairfield
|City of Pickerington
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Fayette
|Jefferson Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|BPM Joint Fire District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Franklin
|City of Dublin
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|East Main Street Special Improvement District of Columbus, Inc.
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Greene
|Greene County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hamilton
|Village of Newtown Community Improvement Corporation, Inc.
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Harrison
|Harrison County Tourism Council
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Knox
|Knox County Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Mount Vernon City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Mahoning
|North East Ohio Network
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Medina
|Spencer Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Mercer
|Village of Montezuma
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Miami
|Miami County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Miami County Public Health District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Montgomery
|Vance Darroch New Community Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|City of Moraine
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Morgan
|York Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Muskingum
|Zanesville-Muskingum County Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Muskingum County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Portage
|Portage County Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|City of Streetsboro
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Compliance Examination
|Preble
|Preble Shawnee Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Putnam
|Putnam County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Richland
|Cass Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Ross
|Ross County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Sandusky
|Fremont City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Scioto
|Portsmouth City Health Department
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|City of Portsmouth
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Madison Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Stark
|City of Canal Fulton
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Stark Area Regional Transit Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Summit
|Summit/Akron Solid Waste Management Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Tuscarawas
|Grandview Union Cemetery
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Vinton
|Knox Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Warren
|Mason Port Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Wayne
|City of Rittman
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Wood
|Northwestern Water and Sewer District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
