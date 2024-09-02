Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, September 03, 2024

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, September 03, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Athens Burr Oak Regional Water District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Belmont Martins Ferry Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Cuyahoga City of North Olmsted
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Village of Hunting Valley
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Darke Arcanum Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Defiance Defiance County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Defiance County Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Public Health Services Council of Ohio
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Delaware Wornstaff Memorial Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Fairfield City of Pickerington
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Fayette Jefferson Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
BPM Joint Fire District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Franklin City of Dublin
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
East Main Street Special Improvement District of Columbus, Inc.
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Greene Greene County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Hamilton Village of Newtown Community Improvement Corporation, Inc.
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Harrison Harrison County Tourism Council
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Knox Knox County Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Mount Vernon City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Mahoning North East Ohio Network
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Medina Spencer Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Mercer Village of Montezuma
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Miami Miami County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Miami County Public Health District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Montgomery Vance Darroch New Community Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
City of Moraine
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Morgan York Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Muskingum Zanesville-Muskingum County Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Muskingum County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Portage Portage County Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
City of Streetsboro
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Compliance Examination
Preble Preble Shawnee Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit FFR
Putnam Putnam County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Richland Cass Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Ross Ross County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Sandusky Fremont City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Scioto Portsmouth City Health Department
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
City of Portsmouth
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Madison Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Stark City of Canal Fulton
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Stark Area Regional Transit Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Summit Summit/Akron Solid Waste Management Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Tuscarawas Grandview Union Cemetery
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Vinton Knox Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Warren Mason Port Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Wayne City of Rittman
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Wood Northwestern Water and Sewer District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA

